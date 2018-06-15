Mexican Exhibition Giant Cinepolis Wades into Production (EXCLUSIVE)

Mexican exhibition giant Cinepolis is venturing into production with Manolo Caro’s Latino remake of Italian hit comedy “Perfect Strangers.” Now ranking second in the world in terms of admissions, this move marks the exhibitor’s first foray into feature film production.

Spain’s Alex de la Iglesia made a Spanish version of the dark comedy last year, which did gangbusters at the local box office, earning $25.8 million, and will make its L.A. debut at the revived Los Angeles Latino Int’l Film Festival in June.

“Perfect Strangers” revolves around a circle of friends who decide to lay bare all their secrets at a dinner, placing their smartphones and their respective contents on the table for all to see. What starts as an innocent game takes an unexpected, disastrous turn.

A stellar ensemble cast for the Latino version includes Cecilia Suárez (“Overboard,” “La Casa de las Flores”), Manuel García Rulfo (“Magnificent Seven,” “Murder in the Orient Express”), Mariana Treviño (“Overboard,” “Club de Cuervos”), Miguel Rodarte (Sundance winner “Time Share,” “Saving Private Perez”), Bruno Bichir (“Narcos,” “DC Comics Titans”), Ana Claudia Talancon (“Crime of Father Amaro,” “Fast Food Nation”) and Spanish newcomer Franky Martin.

“To make the Latin version of this world phenomenon with Cinépolis is an opportunity that we had to take,” said Caro who lauded the film’s cast.

Caro is best known for his romantic comedies “Elvira, Te Daría Mi Vida Pero la Estoy Usando” (2014) and “La Vida Inmoral de la Pareja Ideal” (2016). His original series for Netflix, “La Casa de las Flores,” premieres August 10 on the streaming service.

Caro’s Noc Noc Cinema co-produces the film with Cinépolis which will also handle the comedy’s international sales and distribution through its fledgling distribution arm, Cinépolis Distribución, run by Leopoldo Cordero.

“Cinepolis acknowledges the growing interest for local content in most of the territories where we operate as an exhibition company. With “Perfect Strangers,” we are entering into feature-film production in Mexico, marking a new step for the company” said Miguel Mier, Cinépolis COO.

A December release date has been set for “Perfect Strangers,” which began principal photography this June.