You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

France Selects ‘Memoir of War’ as Foreign-Language Oscar Candidate

By

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: TF1 Studio

France has selected Emmanuel Finkiel’s “A Memoir of War” (“La Douleur”) as its official entry for the foreign-language Oscar race.

“A Memoir of War” is an adaptation of Marguerite Duras’ semi-autobiographical novel “The War: A Memoir.” Music Box Films acquired U.S. rights to the movie in February, shortly after it opened in theaters accross France in Jan. 24.

Represented in international markets by TF1 Studio, the film stars Mélanie Thierry who plays a young Duras and delivers a breakthrough performance. Thierry stars opposite Benoît Magimel, Benjamin Biolay, and Grégoire Leprince-Ringuet.

“A Memoir of War” takes place in June 1944, when France was still under German occupation, and follows Marguerite, then a young writer, who agrees to a series of covert meetings with Nazi collaborator Rabier. In exchange, Marguerite receives information on the whereabouts of her husband, Robert Antelme, a writer and major figure of the Resistance who has been detained and sent to the Dachau concentration camp.

Finkiel’s credits include “A Decent Man,” “Voyages” and “Madame Jacques on the Croisette.”

“A Memoir of War” was chosen over four other movies: Gaspar Noe’s “Climax,” which premiered at Cannes; Xavier Legrand’s “Custody”; Emmanuel Mouret’s “Mademoiselle de Joncquières”; and Claude Lanzmann’s “Les Quatre Soeurs.”

The French Oscar committee members are Thierry Frémaux, Cannes’ artistic director; Teresa Cremisi, president of the CNC’s advance on receipts commission; Alain Terzian, president of the Cesar Academy; Serge Toubiana, Unifrance president; the director Claire Denis; director/actress Nicole Garcia; and the producer Isabelle Madelaine.

Popular on Variety

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

More Film

  • Todd Haynes

    Todd Haynes to Direct Du Pont Family Drama 'Dry Run' (EXCLUSIVE)

    France has selected Emmanuel Finkiel’s “A Memoir of War” (“La Douleur”) as its official entry for the foreign-language Oscar race. “A Memoir of War” is an adaptation of Marguerite Duras’ semi-autobiographical novel “The War: A Memoir.” Music Box Films acquired U.S. rights to the movie in February, shortly after it opened in theaters accross France […]

  • Jakob Dylan2018 Film Festival Opening Night

    LA Film Festival: Jakob Dylan Talks Music Documentary 'Echo in the Canyon'

    France has selected Emmanuel Finkiel’s “A Memoir of War” (“La Douleur”) as its official entry for the foreign-language Oscar race. “A Memoir of War” is an adaptation of Marguerite Duras’ semi-autobiographical novel “The War: A Memoir.” Music Box Films acquired U.S. rights to the movie in February, shortly after it opened in theaters accross France […]

  • Joaquin Phoenix Joker

    See Joaquin Phoenix in Joker Makeup

    France has selected Emmanuel Finkiel’s “A Memoir of War” (“La Douleur”) as its official entry for the foreign-language Oscar race. “A Memoir of War” is an adaptation of Marguerite Duras’ semi-autobiographical novel “The War: A Memoir.” Music Box Films acquired U.S. rights to the movie in February, shortly after it opened in theaters accross France […]

  • The Eternals Chloe Zhao

    Marvel's 'The Eternals' Taps 'The Rider' Director Chloe Zhao

    France has selected Emmanuel Finkiel’s “A Memoir of War” (“La Douleur”) as its official entry for the foreign-language Oscar race. “A Memoir of War” is an adaptation of Marguerite Duras’ semi-autobiographical novel “The War: A Memoir.” Music Box Films acquired U.S. rights to the movie in February, shortly after it opened in theaters accross France […]

  • Johnny Galecki First Time in Variety

    Johnny Galecki on Working With Harriet Nelson, Dick Butkus, Chevy Chase as a Child Actor

    France has selected Emmanuel Finkiel’s “A Memoir of War” (“La Douleur”) as its official entry for the foreign-language Oscar race. “A Memoir of War” is an adaptation of Marguerite Duras’ semi-autobiographical novel “The War: A Memoir.” Music Box Films acquired U.S. rights to the movie in February, shortly after it opened in theaters accross France […]

  • South Africa Picks 'Sew the Winter

    South Africa Picks Real-Life Robin Hood Tale 'Sew the Winter to My Skin' for Oscars

    France has selected Emmanuel Finkiel’s “A Memoir of War” (“La Douleur”) as its official entry for the foreign-language Oscar race. “A Memoir of War” is an adaptation of Marguerite Duras’ semi-autobiographical novel “The War: A Memoir.” Music Box Films acquired U.S. rights to the movie in February, shortly after it opened in theaters accross France […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad