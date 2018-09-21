France Selects ‘Memoir of War’ as Foreign-Language Oscar Candidate

France has selected Emmanuel Finkiel’s “A Memoir of War” (“La Douleur”) as its official entry for the foreign-language Oscar race.

“A Memoir of War” is an adaptation of Marguerite Duras’ semi-autobiographical novel “The War: A Memoir.” Music Box Films acquired U.S. rights to the movie in February, shortly after it opened in theaters accross France in Jan. 24.

Represented in international markets by TF1 Studio, the film stars Mélanie Thierry who plays a young Duras and delivers a breakthrough performance. Thierry stars opposite Benoît Magimel, Benjamin Biolay, and Grégoire Leprince-Ringuet.

“A Memoir of War” takes place in June 1944, when France was still under German occupation, and follows Marguerite, then a young writer, who agrees to a series of covert meetings with Nazi collaborator Rabier. In exchange, Marguerite receives information on the whereabouts of her husband, Robert Antelme, a writer and major figure of the Resistance who has been detained and sent to the Dachau concentration camp.

Finkiel’s credits include “A Decent Man,” “Voyages” and “Madame Jacques on the Croisette.”

“A Memoir of War” was chosen over four other movies: Gaspar Noe’s “Climax,” which premiered at Cannes; Xavier Legrand’s “Custody”; Emmanuel Mouret’s “Mademoiselle de Joncquières”; and Claude Lanzmann’s “Les Quatre Soeurs.”

The French Oscar committee members are Thierry Frémaux, Cannes’ artistic director; Teresa Cremisi, president of the CNC’s advance on receipts commission; Alain Terzian, president of the Cesar Academy; Serge Toubiana, Unifrance president; the director Claire Denis; director/actress Nicole Garcia; and the producer Isabelle Madelaine.