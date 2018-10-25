Martin Scorsese, Guillermo Del Toro Will Host Masterclasses at Marrakech Film Festival

Oscar-winning directors Martin Scorsese and Guillermo Del Toro are set to participate in masterclasses at the 17th edition of the Marrakech Film Festival.

It will mark Scorsese’s fifth time attending Marrakech Film Festival. He presided over the festival’s jury in 2013.

“I’m so happy to be on my way back to Morocco, a country I feel very close to, and to be taking part in another edition of the Marrakech Film Festival,” said Scorsese, who filmed “The Last Temptation of Christ” and “Kundun” in Morocco.

“I’m looking forward to catching up with old friends, making some new ones, and seeing some movies at a film festival that will always be close to my heart,” Scorsese added.

Del Toro will also be on hand to deliver a masterclass as part of the new “Conversation With” series hosted by the festival.

Other high-profile guests set to participate in the “Conversation With” series including Cristian Mungiu, Yousry Nasrallah, Agnes Varda, Robert De Niro, and Cannes Film Festival’s chief Thierry Fremaux.

As previously announced, De Niro, who stars Scorsese’s next film, “The Irishman,” will also receive a tribute. This year’s competition jury is presided by American director James Gray.

The Marrakech festival is run by a foundation presided by Morocco’s Prince Moulay Rachid, the brother of King Mohammed VI. After being interrupted in 2017, the festival is back with a new programming team led by Christoph Terhechte, the former head of the Berlin Film Festival’s Forum section.

The 17th edition of the festival will take place Nov. 30 to Dec. 8.