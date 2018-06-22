Mariette Rissenbeek, Carlo Chatrian to Become Co-Chiefs of Berlin Film Festival

Germany’s Federal Minister of Culture and Media, Monika Grütters, confirmed Friday that Locarno Film Festival chief Carlo Chatrian will be the new artistic director of the Berlin Intl. Film Festival, and has revealed that Mariette Rissenbeek, managing director of German Films, will become the festival’s executive director, both starting in 2020.

In a statement, Grütters said: “With our two new directors, we will make sure that the Berlinale will continue beyond 2019 – the last year under [current Berlinale chief] Dieter Kosslick’s direction – to be an audience-oriented festival with a political focus and an ambitious film program, while continuing to evolve.”

She said that with Chatrian as co-chief, the leadership will be “younger, more international and open to experimentation.” She added, “He also brings the artistic and curatorial skills that many experts and filmmakers had hoped for.”

Noting that Rissenbeek will be the first woman to lead the festival, Grütters added: “She also stands for continuity and film management competence. She knows all the various film festivals and the German players and has a wealth of experience and an extensive network of contacts.”

The minister thanked Kosslick for “his excellent work over the past 17 years,” stating that the Berlinale had “successfully maintained its position in the 21st century as an A-list film festival that is highly regarded internationally.”