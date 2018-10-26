You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Maria Sadowska to Direct ‘The Day I Met My Superhero’

CREDIT: Courtesy of BeGood Film

Maria Sadowska is to direct “The Day I Met My Superhero,” a feature film for kids and a family audience. Sadowska last film was “The Art of Loving,” a biopic about Polish sexologist Michalina Wisłocka, which was one of Poland’s top five highest grossing films last year. She is also well-known as a singer and a juror on the Polish version of talent show “The Voice.”

“The Day I Met My Superhero” centers on 11-year-old Polish girl Iga, described as “a quite average girl.” She wants to be cast alongside her heroine, Agnes Dopierala, who plays a superhero in a hit TV series. Unfortunately the casting session is in Berlin, and Iga’s mother is ill in hospital. Here she meets Olek, who also wants to go to Berlin, to find his wealthy father. They decide to run away together.

Sadowska says one of the reasons she picked “Superhero” as her next project was its focus on a girl, who are rarely the lead characters in Polish movies. “At last girls will have [someone] they can refer to,” she said.

Ewa Martynkien, TV series writer and novelist, has written the script for the movie, which will be produced by Magdalena Rychła of BeGood Film. Rychła said that although she didn’t set out to make a female-led project, “we ended up in a team of wonderful women professionals.”

As a teenager, Sadowska sang in a TV talent contest on Polish television, and is still remembered for these appearances by those in their 30s and 40s. “We’re sure many girls watched it and dreamed of being like her,” Rychła said.

Rychła is attending Riga Intl. Film Festival and Cinekid in Amsterdam to seek co-production partners. Production is scheduled for 2020 for a release in 2021.

