M-Appeal Closes Deals on 'The Third Wife,' 'Working Woman,' 'The Daughters of Fire' (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Barton Films

Berlin-based M-Appeal has closed a flurry of deals across its slate, including Ash Mayfair’s “The Third Wife” and Michal Aviad’s “Working Woman” which were launched at Toronto.

“The Third Wife” (pictured) sold to Potential Films for Autralia/New Zealand, and Crest International Inc. for Japan. Potential Films is planning a theatrical release next summer, while Crest Internatonal plans a roll out next fall.

The movie, which had its world premiere in Toronto’s Discovery section, is set in 19th century rural Vietnam, and follows 14-year-old May who becomes the third wife of wealthy landowner Hung. May soon learns that she can only gain status by asserting herself as a woman who can give birth to a male child.

M-Appeal previously sold “The Third Wife” to North America, the U.K., Ireland, Taiwan, Singapore, Mexico, Korea, Hong Kong and Spain.

“I was truly impressed by the beauty of the picture, by its authenticity and, above all, the drama of women,” said
Emiko Watanabe, managing director of Crest International Inc.

“While the circumstances of women in 19th century Vietnam are quite sad, at the same time those women are so enchanting. I think that the theme is of relevance even for the present time as women are still struggling to achieve their own dignity,” Watanabe pointed out.

“Working Woman,” meanwhile, sold to Potential Films for Australia/New Zealand, and RTV Slovenija/Igor Palcic for Slovenia. Potential Films is planning a release in the summer; RTV Slovenija/Igor Palcic are planning a broadcast premiere in September 2019. Following its world premiere in Toronto’s Contemporary World Cinema section, “Working Woman” sold to North America, France, Benelux and Poland.

“Working Woman” centers on a mother of three who is being sexually harassed by her boss at work and is forced to cope with it as her husband struggles to keep his new restaurant afloat.

Another highlight on M-Appeal’s slate, Albertina Carri’s “The Daughters of Fire,” sold to Gitano Films, a branch of Centro Arte Alameda, for distribution in Chile; and Vitrine Filmes for Brazil.

“The Daughters of Fire” had its world premiere at San Sebastian and previously sold to Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Scandinavia. The film revolves around three women who embark on a life-changing polyamorous journey.

“(‘The Daughters of Fire’) is a daring and beautiful film by award-winning director Albertina Carri. Distributing this work of feminist pornography is urgent and essential,” said Silvia Cruz, managing director at Vitrine Filmes.

Rosen Fort, managing director at Gitano Films, said the film was “intense, poetic, pornographic and a militant work.”

M-Appeal also sold Fanny Metelius’s critically acclaimed debut “The Heart” to Indeed Film for distribution in Germany, Austria and Switerland. The movie world premiered at Rotterdam and established Metelius, who is already a rising Swedish actress as a promising filmmaker. Metelius stars in the coming-of-age film which chronicles the rise and fall of a love relationship.

M-Appeal has added two titles to its slate: Filipe Matzembacher and Marcio Reolon’s Brazilian drama film “Hard Paint” which has already sold to Mexico (Machete) and Spain (Damita Joe); and Guto Parente’s Brazilian horror film “The Cannibal Club,” which has sold to South Korea (Cinema Newone), HBO Europe, Germany, Austria, Japan, North America, Scandinavia, U.K. Ireland and Australia.

“Hard Paint” world premiered in Berlin’s Panorama section and won the Teddy Award. It’s currently being released in Brazil.

    

