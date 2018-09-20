You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Luc Besson’s EuropaCorp to Sell Roissy Films’s Library to Gaumont

CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Luc Besson’s financially struggling film company EuropaCorp has entered into exclusive negotiations with Gaumont to sell Roissy Films’s library which includes more than 500 films.

If greenlit, the pact will allow Gaumont to take over the exploitation of films from the Roissy Films’s library which boasts more than 80 award-winning films. Best-known titles include Claude Zidi’s “The Under-Gifted” (“Les sous-doués”) and Jean-Jacques Annaud’s “Quest for Fire” (“La guerre du feu”).

EuropaCorp had acquired the company Roissy Films in 2008.

EuropaCorp said the deal with Gaumont “falls within the scope of the new strategy of the company consisting in focusing on its core business activities: the production and distribution of films and series around the world.”

The company will also be looking to sell approximately 30 films from Roissy Films to a third party company.

Within the last 18 months, EuropaCorp has taken drastic steps to cut costs, including the sale of French TV production unit for €11 million and has announced it will be laying off 22 employees in its French office within the next two years.

Besson’s next directorial effort, “Anna,” a thriller starring Helen Mirren, Cillian Murphy and Luke Evans, will be released in the U.S by Lionsgate. The last film he directed, the $180 million “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” grossed $225.8 million worldwide.

Besson is being targeted by two rape accusations filed by Dutch/Belgian actress Sand Van Roy.

