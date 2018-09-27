Luc Besson’s EuropaCorp Appoints Régis Marillas as Interim Deputy CEO

Luc Besson’s EuropaCorp has appointed Régis Marillas to the position of interim deputy CEO of the company.

The longtime EuropaCorp executive was previously chief COO at the company. Under his new role, Marillas will assist Besson, the chief executive chairman, until the appointment of a new management team as part of the banner’s current restructuring. Marillas joined EuropaCorp in 2005 and was appointed financial director in 2012.

Marc Shmuger, the former Universal Pictures chairman who was the L.A.-based CEO of EuropaCorp until the end of 2017, has not yet been permanently replaced. Besson immediately stepped in as interim CEO and no appointment were made since then.

EuropaCorp recently entered into exclusive negotiations with Gaumont to sell off Roissy Films’ library, which includes more than 500 titles.

The company posted a net loss of €82.5 million ($95.4 million) and consolidated revenues of €226.5 million for the fiscal year ending March 31.

Aming to restore its financial health, EuropaCorp has taken steps to trim its overhead. The company proceeded to the sale of its French TV production unit for €11 million and has announced that it would be laying off 22 employees in its Paris office within the next two years.

Besson’s next directorial effort, “Anna,” a thriller starring Helen Mirren, Cillian Murphy and Luke Evans, will be released in the U.S by Lionsgate. The company’s slate also includes Thomas Vinterberg’s “Kursk,” with Matthias Schoenaerts, Colin Firth and Léa Seydoux.

The last film Besson directed, the $180 million “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” grossed $225.8 million worldwide.