‘His Majesty’s Interceptors,’ ‘Butterflies,’ ‘Dark Rising’ Set for London TV Pitchbox

Focusing on British drama series projects, inaugural event unspools Sept. 28

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Filmarket Hub

Stuart Urban’s “His Majesty’s Interceptors,” Sara Corso’s “Butterflies” and Souvid Datta’s “Dark Rising” figure among seven drama series projects at the first London TV Pitchbox, whose line-up, strong on fantasy and period and international intrigue, underscores the ambitions of current U.K. drama.

Mixing pitches from creators who range from seasoned multi-prized director-writers to relative newcomers, the London TV Pitchbox, a jour venture of online platform Filmarket Hub, and London’s Raindance Film Festival, will take place Sept. 28 at the Century Club in Soho, London. Confirmed attendees so far include Entertainment One, Sky, Red Arrow Studios Intl., UKTV and Virgin Media. Additionally, Jamie Glazebrook, “Peaky Blinders” executive producer and creative director at Caryn Mandabach, will deliver a case study on the series.

Rolling off writing and executive producing 2016 ITV mini-series hit “The Secret,” starring James Nesbitt, Urban will unveil “His Majesty’s Interceptors.” Developed by Ingenious Media, based on real events, and described as “a high stakes wartime espionage blended with great humor and charm,” the codebreaking adventure thriller is set in 1914, turns on HM Interceptors, a band of boffins including a young Winston Churchill and legendary Captain “Blinker” Hall whose pioneering cryptography allows them to score large triumphs in WWI. Kept classified for a century in some respects, the opening of archives enables the story to be told in depth, its makers say.

Related

A period piece set in 1920’s Britain, “Butterflies” focuses on the post WWI period and a Mother Superior in the Catholic Church who is tasked by a bishop to use a wing of her convent to house three war widows. They turn out to be prostitutes, but a blessing in disguise, the Mother Superior finds unlikely allies in her lodgers. The series was created by Sara Corso who is co-writing with Italian writer, director Giacomo Arrigoni.

Among the more international projects set to pitch, “Dark Rising” is a sci-fi drama which takes place in the East Africa, Central America and underrepresented corners of Europe. The series will follow a series of emerging potential superheroes from diverse backgrounds struggling to adapt to their powers. But, where “Heroes” featured a largely white, middle-to-upper class cast of mostly Americans, “Dark Rising” will aim for a hyper-realistic look and feel, with the series’ team citing Neil Blomkamp’s “District 9” as a reference. The series already has a trailer as well as a producer in SDFilms.

CREDIT: Filmarket Hub

Among other projects, created and written by author and producer Harry Smyth, “Coldline” looks to blur the lines between a traditional crime drama series focused on an old cold case, and the increasingly popular true crime documentaries that are growing increasingly popular on broadcast and digital platform TV.

A supernatural fantasy set in a past-its-prime amusement park, creators Amy Amani and Scott Gibson are looking to bring to the screen a paranormal murder mystery. The ghosts of former visitors and employees will pair with the recently deceased Neal, a man sent to oversee the razing of the park, to uncover a decades-old murder by a still-living killer. Series is produced by veteran Phil Peel.

 

CREDIT: Filmarket Hub

“No Good Deed” from Ana Gallego and Marco Oliva, is the lone dramedy set to pitch, described a film-noir series focused around organized crime and a hapless middle-aged pizza delivery boy, once a soccer player of large promise. Gallego will also produce with Alex Chronopoulos.

Finally, “Otranto,” from creator-writers John Smith and Ian Masters, kicks off when a group of refugees washing up on European shores. Tragically, only a few survive. One of the deceased women is found with a bullet wound in her chest, which kicks off a high-pressure international investigation.

 

CREDIT: MKZPHOTO.COM http://www.mkzphoto.com/Filmarket Hub

Popular on Variety

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

More Film

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Showing Staying Power With $25 Million Labor Day Weekend

    Stuart Urban’s “His Majesty’s Interceptors,” Sara Corso’s “Butterflies” and Souvid Datta’s “Dark Rising” figure among seven drama series projects at the first London TV Pitchbox, whose line-up, strong on fantasy and period and international intrigue, underscores the ambitions of current U.K. drama. Mixing pitches from creators who range from seasoned multi-prized director-writers to relative newcomers, […]

  • London TV Pitchbox Announces Lineup Of

    ‘His Majesty’s Interceptors,’ ‘Butterflies,’ ‘Dark Rising’ Set for London TV Pitchbox

    Stuart Urban’s “His Majesty’s Interceptors,” Sara Corso’s “Butterflies” and Souvid Datta’s “Dark Rising” figure among seven drama series projects at the first London TV Pitchbox, whose line-up, strong on fantasy and period and international intrigue, underscores the ambitions of current U.K. drama. Mixing pitches from creators who range from seasoned multi-prized director-writers to relative newcomers, […]

  • 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' Review:

    Venice Film Review: 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs'

    Stuart Urban’s “His Majesty’s Interceptors,” Sara Corso’s “Butterflies” and Souvid Datta’s “Dark Rising” figure among seven drama series projects at the first London TV Pitchbox, whose line-up, strong on fantasy and period and international intrigue, underscores the ambitions of current U.K. drama. Mixing pitches from creators who range from seasoned multi-prized director-writers to relative newcomers, […]

  • Lady Gaga'A Star is Born' premiere,

    Lady Gaga's 'Star Is Born' Premiere Struck by Lightning, Causing Technical Difficulties at Venue

    Stuart Urban’s “His Majesty’s Interceptors,” Sara Corso’s “Butterflies” and Souvid Datta’s “Dark Rising” figure among seven drama series projects at the first London TV Pitchbox, whose line-up, strong on fantasy and period and international intrigue, underscores the ambitions of current U.K. drama. Mixing pitches from creators who range from seasoned multi-prized director-writers to relative newcomers, […]

  • Cats review

    'Cats' Lands December 2019 Release Date, 'Wicked' Delayed

    Stuart Urban’s “His Majesty’s Interceptors,” Sara Corso’s “Butterflies” and Souvid Datta’s “Dark Rising” figure among seven drama series projects at the first London TV Pitchbox, whose line-up, strong on fantasy and period and international intrigue, underscores the ambitions of current U.K. drama. Mixing pitches from creators who range from seasoned multi-prized director-writers to relative newcomers, […]

  • 'A Star Is Born': Bradley Cooper,

    Venice Film Review: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in 'A Star Is Born'

    Stuart Urban’s “His Majesty’s Interceptors,” Sara Corso’s “Butterflies” and Souvid Datta’s “Dark Rising” figure among seven drama series projects at the first London TV Pitchbox, whose line-up, strong on fantasy and period and international intrigue, underscores the ambitions of current U.K. drama. Mixing pitches from creators who range from seasoned multi-prized director-writers to relative newcomers, […]

  • To All Of The Boys I've

    'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' Star Noah Centineo: 'We've All Talked About' a Sequel

    Stuart Urban’s “His Majesty’s Interceptors,” Sara Corso’s “Butterflies” and Souvid Datta’s “Dark Rising” figure among seven drama series projects at the first London TV Pitchbox, whose line-up, strong on fantasy and period and international intrigue, underscores the ambitions of current U.K. drama. Mixing pitches from creators who range from seasoned multi-prized director-writers to relative newcomers, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad