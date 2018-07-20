Locarno: Intramovies Takes World Sales on Inquisition Drama ‘Menocchio’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy Nefertiti Film

Rome-based sales company Intramovies has taken world sales rights on Italian director Alberto Fasulo’s Inquisition period piece “Menocchio” ahead of its world premiere in competition at the upcoming Locarno Festival.

Set during the late 16th century in the mountains of the Northeastern Italian region of Friuli, “Menocchio” is based on the true tale of a miller who was burned at the stake for heresy after he rebelled against Roman Catholic Church impositions.

The story of “Menocchio,” whose real name was Domenico Scandella, was revealed in a widely-translated book titled “The Cheese and the Worms” by historian Carlo Ginzburg and has become a symbol of resistance against injustice and abuse. Ginzburg’s reconstruction has also drawn comparisons in terms of atmospherics to Umberto Eco’s “The Name of the Rose.” 

Praised by Locarno artistic director Carlo Chatrian for “visuals that take their cue from Italian renaissance paintings,” “Menocchio” is Fasulo’s second feature following naturalistic trucking drama “TIR,” which made a splash after winning the best film prize at the 2013 Rome Film Festival.

Related

Intramovies sales manager Valerio Fusco in a statement called Fasulo “one of the real talents among Italian directors today, with a visceral feel for story telling.” Other titles on the Intramovies slate include Cuban drama “A Translator,” which launched from Sundance, and Italian director Daniele Luchetti’s economic crisis comedy “I am Tempesta.”

Fasulo’s ambitious “TIR” followup is produced by Nadia Trevisan for Nefertiti Film (which also produced “TIR”) in collaboration with RAI Cinema and in in co-production with Romania’s Hai-Hui Entertainment.

Fasulo, who is a former documaker, handled the lensing  on “Menocchio” himself and also worked with non-professional actors. He has said in several interviews that he was drawn to the story of a man who is incapable of betraying his principles because of its relevance today, when there is a great need of people with a similar moral fibre. 

But the director has also pointed out that his ties to “Menocchio” stem from his being a native of Friuli, hearing the story for years, and then realizing that, thanks to the book, it was known all over the world.

Popular on Variety

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

More Film

  • Locarno: Intramovies Takes Sales on Inquisition

    Locarno: Intramovies Takes World Sales on Inquisition Drama 'Menocchio' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rome-based sales company Intramovies has taken world sales rights on Italian director Alberto Fasulo’s Inquisition period piece “Menocchio” ahead of its world premiere in competition at the upcoming Locarno Festival. Set during the late 16th century in the mountains of the Northeastern Italian region of Friuli, “Menocchio” is based on the true tale of a […]

  • Cats review

    Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, James Corden Cast in Movie Version of 'Cats'

    Rome-based sales company Intramovies has taken world sales rights on Italian director Alberto Fasulo’s Inquisition period piece “Menocchio” ahead of its world premiere in competition at the upcoming Locarno Festival. Set during the late 16th century in the mountains of the Northeastern Italian region of Friuli, “Menocchio” is based on the true tale of a […]

  • In this undated photo released by

    Six Thai Cave Rescue Films Now in Development

    Rome-based sales company Intramovies has taken world sales rights on Italian director Alberto Fasulo’s Inquisition period piece “Menocchio” ahead of its world premiere in competition at the upcoming Locarno Festival. Set during the late 16th century in the mountains of the Northeastern Italian region of Friuli, “Menocchio” is based on the true tale of a […]

  • Quien te cantara

    Iciar Bollain, Isaki Lacuesta, Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Carlos Vermut Join San Sebastian Competition

    Rome-based sales company Intramovies has taken world sales rights on Italian director Alberto Fasulo’s Inquisition period piece “Menocchio” ahead of its world premiere in competition at the upcoming Locarno Festival. Set during the late 16th century in the mountains of the Northeastern Italian region of Friuli, “Menocchio” is based on the true tale of a […]

  • 'Far From the Tree' Review

    Film Review: 'Far From the Tree'

    Rome-based sales company Intramovies has taken world sales rights on Italian director Alberto Fasulo’s Inquisition period piece “Menocchio” ahead of its world premiere in competition at the upcoming Locarno Festival. Set during the late 16th century in the mountains of the Northeastern Italian region of Friuli, “Menocchio” is based on the true tale of a […]

  • Jing Tian The Great Wall

    Hollywood May Win Quota Concession in China (Report)

    Rome-based sales company Intramovies has taken world sales rights on Italian director Alberto Fasulo’s Inquisition period piece “Menocchio” ahead of its world premiere in competition at the upcoming Locarno Festival. Set during the late 16th century in the mountains of the Northeastern Italian region of Friuli, “Menocchio” is based on the true tale of a […]

  • Damascus Cover review

    Film Review: 'Damascus Cover'

    Rome-based sales company Intramovies has taken world sales rights on Italian director Alberto Fasulo’s Inquisition period piece “Menocchio” ahead of its world premiere in competition at the upcoming Locarno Festival. Set during the late 16th century in the mountains of the Northeastern Italian region of Friuli, “Menocchio” is based on the true tale of a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad