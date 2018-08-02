Locarno: Films Boutique Picks Up Eva Trobisch’s ‘All Good’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based sales agent Films Boutique has picked up world rights for Eva Trobisch’s “All Good.” The German filmmaker’s debut feature will have its international premiere at the Locarno Film Festival in the Cineasti del Presente section, which is dedicated to first and second features.

“All Good” was acquired by Films Boutique’s head of acquisition, Gabor Greiner, following its presentation at the Munich Film Festival, where it won the best director award, the actress prize for Aenne Schwarz, and the award from Fipresci, the international critics’ group. The film has been acquired by NFP for a wide release in Germany.

“The film was a beautiful discovery of both a very talented filmmaker and a wonderful actress, but it was also a shock. Dealing with the question of consent, rape and denial, the film is a very powerful and moving piece of cinema,” Jean-Christophe Simon, CEO of Films Boutique, said.

The film centers on Janne. After her new boss’s brother-in-law rapes her, she keeps the incident under wraps, and carries on as if nothing happened. But her silence has consequences.

The film was produced by Trini Goetze and David Armati Lechner from Trimafilm.