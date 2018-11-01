You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lionsgate Takes U.K. Rights to Gemma Arterton’s ‘Summerland’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
Summerland Feature Film Stills by Michael Wharley
CREDIT: Courtesy of Michael Wharley/Flying-Castles

Embankment Films has sold British rights to Lionsgate U.K. for romantic drama “Summerland,” starring Gemma Arterton and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Variety has been given the exclusive first-look image for the film, which has just wrapped production.

The pic is the feature debut of British playwright Jessica Swale, who won an Olivier Award for her play “Nell Gwynn,” in which Arterton and Mbatha-Raw both starred. Swale won BAFTA’s JJ Screenwriting Bursary for “Summerland” in 2012.

The film centers on fiercely independent writer Alice (Arterton) who “secludes herself in her clifftop study, debunking myths using science to disprove the existence of magic,” according to a statement.

When a spirited young man, Frank, an evacuee from the London Blitz, is placed in her care, “his innocence and curiosity awaken Alice’s buried emotions… perhaps magic really does exist.”

The cast includes Penelope Wilton (“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”) and Tom Courtenay (“45 Years”), as well as rising young actors Lucas Bond (“Slumber”) and Dixie Egerickx (“The Secret Garden”).

The film is produced by Guy Heeley and Adrian Sturges, with Arterton serving as an executive producer alongside Natascha Wharton for the BFI, which helped finance the pic alongside Quickfire Films.

Embankment is handling international sales and co-representing the U.S. with the Gersh Agency.

Zygi Kamasa, CEO of Lionsgate U.K., said: “At Lionsgate we’re constantly looking for projects that nurture both established and rising British talent – and ‘Summerland’ has both of those elements. Jessica is clearly a filmmaker on the rise.”

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • Inside Leonardo, director Jesus Garces Lambert,

    AFM: Italy's True Colours Boards 'Amazing Leonardo' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Embankment Films has sold British rights to Lionsgate U.K. for romantic drama “Summerland,” starring Gemma Arterton and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Variety has been given the exclusive first-look image for the film, which has just wrapped production. The pic is the feature debut of British playwright Jessica Swale, who won an Olivier Award for her play “Nell […]

  • Summerland Feature Film Stills by Michael

    Lionsgate Takes U.K. Rights to Gemma Arterton's 'Summerland' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Embankment Films has sold British rights to Lionsgate U.K. for romantic drama “Summerland,” starring Gemma Arterton and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Variety has been given the exclusive first-look image for the film, which has just wrapped production. The pic is the feature debut of British playwright Jessica Swale, who won an Olivier Award for her play “Nell […]

  • New Europe Drops Teaser for ‘The

    New Europe Drops Teasers for ‘The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Embankment Films has sold British rights to Lionsgate U.K. for romantic drama “Summerland,” starring Gemma Arterton and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Variety has been given the exclusive first-look image for the film, which has just wrapped production. The pic is the feature debut of British playwright Jessica Swale, who won an Olivier Award for her play “Nell […]

  • 'Marfa Girl 2' Review: Larry Clark,

    Film Review: Larry Clark's 'Marfa Girl 2'

    Embankment Films has sold British rights to Lionsgate U.K. for romantic drama “Summerland,” starring Gemma Arterton and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Variety has been given the exclusive first-look image for the film, which has just wrapped production. The pic is the feature debut of British playwright Jessica Swale, who won an Olivier Award for her play “Nell […]

  • ‘Colette’ Opens Door to Film Scoring

    ‘Colette’ Opens Door to Film Scoring for Esteemed U.K. Classical Composer Adès

    Embankment Films has sold British rights to Lionsgate U.K. for romantic drama “Summerland,” starring Gemma Arterton and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Variety has been given the exclusive first-look image for the film, which has just wrapped production. The pic is the feature debut of British playwright Jessica Swale, who won an Olivier Award for her play “Nell […]

  • Argentine Academy Votes Bernardo Zupnik President

    Bernardo Zupnik Selected as Argentina’s Academy President

    Embankment Films has sold British rights to Lionsgate U.K. for romantic drama “Summerland,” starring Gemma Arterton and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Variety has been given the exclusive first-look image for the film, which has just wrapped production. The pic is the feature debut of British playwright Jessica Swale, who won an Olivier Award for her play “Nell […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad