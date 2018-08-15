You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

LevelK Acquires Swedish Dance Drama ‘Feel the Beat’

CREDIT: LevelK

LevelK has acquired international sales rights to Swedish dance drama “Feel the Beat” which marks the feature debut of actor-turned-director Rikard Svensson (“The Reunion”).

A romantic journey through Stockholm’s swing dance world in the 1930’s, “Feel the Beat” revolves around Adam, who decides to learn how to dance after his wife gets in a tragic car accident, to reconnect with her while she is in a coma. Adam joins the Lindy Hop dance community, but soon finds out that his wife has been unfaithful all along.

“As in a contemporary saga. Dream sequences full of dancing are created with a particular lust, that leads the minds to movies from the 1930s and 1940s, the time when Lindy Hop and other swing forms were created,” said Svensson, who also stars in “Feel the Beat” and produced it with Annette Stavenow Eriksson for Golden Road Pictures.

Anna Sise, Hilderun Gorpe, and Magnus Krepper complete the cast. “Feel the Beat” was financed by Storytel, StoneGate Productions, Dan Nilssons Skogsentreprenad, Joseph Lahyani, Thorbjörn Sallén, John Agerholm. The film was also backed by J.A.M Holding, Filmpool Nord and Region Gävleborg.

“Feel the Beat” premiered in Sweden on July 26 and was released by TriArt.

LevelK’s current slate also includes Jesper W. Nielsen’s Danish women-driven thriller “The Exception” and Ben Hackworth’s Australian drama with Radha Mitchell’s “Celeste” (“Looking for Grace”),

