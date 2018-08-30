LevelK Acquires Australian Comedy Drama ‘H is for Happiness’ (EXCLUSIVE)

LevelK has acquired the comedy-drama “H is for Happiness,” which marks the feature debut of Australian theater director John Sheedy.

Based on Australian author Barry Jonsberg’s popular young adult novel “My Life as an Alphabet,” the film follows Candice Phee, an optimistic 12-year-old girl from a small coastal town who is determined to bring her family back from the brink while facing the trials of adolescence. The novel was adapted by Australian screenwriter Lisa Hoppe, whose credits include the award-winning short “Heck.”

“I have always admired films such as ‘Little Miss Sunshine,’ ‘Pretty in Pink,’ ‘Muriel’s Wedding’ and most Wes Anderson films and it is the influence of these filmmakers and styles that will help [me] create a film that will be truly unique and full of quirks, pathos and humor,” said Sheedy.

Sheedy has a strong track record of directing theatrical works aimed at families and young people. He previously directed the short “Mrs. McCutcheon” (2017), which won several awards.

Slated for a production start later this year, “H is for Happiness” is being produced by an all-women team: Julie Ryan (“Hotel Mumbai,” “Red Dog”), Tenille Kennedy (“Slam”) and Hoppe at Cyan Films.

The film was financially backed by Screen Australia in association with WARFF and Screenwest, and with support also from Melbourne Film Festival and Film Victoria.

LevelK’s current slate include Ben Hackworth’s Australian drama “Celeste,” with Radha Mitchell, Jesper W. Nielsen’s Danish thriller “The Exception” and Finnish director Klaus Haro’s “One Last Deal,” which will have its world premiere at Toronto.