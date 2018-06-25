You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Les Arcs Festival Joins Forces With Tel Aviv Student Fest, CineFabrique School to Launch Talent Village

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Charades

Les Arcs Film Festival is joining forces with the Tel Aviv International Student Film Festival and CinéFabrique in Lyon to launch a “Talent Village” during the upcoming 10th edition of the French Alps-set event.

The Talent Village, which will be part of Les Arcs’s Industry Village, will showcase seven to 10 emerging European directors who are developing a feature film. The helmers will be chosen among recent graduates from the best European film schools and among those who directed short films that premiered at international festivals.

The selected directors will take part, with or without their producers, in a weeklong workshop, including three days at CinéFabrique, the Lyon-based national film and multimedia school, as well as four days at Les Arcs’ Coproduction Village. At both events, the directors will have the opportunity to meet with industry professionals and other creatives from Europe.

Les Arcs will also give an award to a short film that was featured on T-Port, the online platform of Tel Aviv’s student fest. The winning short will receive the T-Port – Les Arcs Prize, and its director will be invited to participate in the Talent Village.

Since launching a decade ago, Les Arcs Film Festival has been a key venue for many talented emerging directors and has helped them finance their feature debuts through its Coproduction Village as well as the Film School Village. Celebrated alumni include László Nemes with “Son of Saul,” which went on to win Cannes’ Grand Jury Prize and a foreign-language Oscar, as well as Alice Rohrwacher (“The Wonders”), Carla Simon Pipo (“Ete 93”), Lukas Dhont (“Girl”), and Gabriel Abrantes and Daniel Schmidt (“Diamantino,” pictured).

The next edition of Les Arcs’ Industry Village will take place Dec. 15-18.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Film

  • Teach Grant

    'It: Chapter 2': Teach Grant to Play Adult Henry Bowers (EXCLUSIVE)

    Les Arcs Film Festival is joining forces with the Tel Aviv International Student Film Festival and CinéFabrique in Lyon to launch a “Talent Village” during the upcoming 10th edition of the French Alps-set event. The Talent Village, which will be part of Les Arcs’s Industry Village, will showcase seven to 10 emerging European directors who […]

  • Christoph Terhechte to Lead Revived Marrakech

    Former Berlinale Section Director to Head Revived Marrakech Film Festival

    Les Arcs Film Festival is joining forces with the Tel Aviv International Student Film Festival and CinéFabrique in Lyon to launch a “Talent Village” during the upcoming 10th edition of the French Alps-set event. The Talent Village, which will be part of Les Arcs’s Industry Village, will showcase seven to 10 emerging European directors who […]

  • Martin Scorsese, Sigourney Weaver to Appear

    Martin Scorsese, Sigourney Weaver, Giuseppe Tornatore Set for Rome Film Festival

    Les Arcs Film Festival is joining forces with the Tel Aviv International Student Film Festival and CinéFabrique in Lyon to launch a “Talent Village” during the upcoming 10th edition of the French Alps-set event. The Talent Village, which will be part of Les Arcs’s Industry Village, will showcase seven to 10 emerging European directors who […]

  • Terence Stamp English actor Terence Stamp

    Terence Stamp, Gemma Arterton Join Netflix's 'Murder Mystery'

    Les Arcs Film Festival is joining forces with the Tel Aviv International Student Film Festival and CinéFabrique in Lyon to launch a “Talent Village” during the upcoming 10th edition of the French Alps-set event. The Talent Village, which will be part of Les Arcs’s Industry Village, will showcase seven to 10 emerging European directors who […]

  • 'The Parting Glass' Review: An Honest,

    Film Review: 'The Parting Glass'

    Les Arcs Film Festival is joining forces with the Tel Aviv International Student Film Festival and CinéFabrique in Lyon to launch a “Talent Village” during the upcoming 10th edition of the French Alps-set event. The Talent Village, which will be part of Les Arcs’s Industry Village, will showcase seven to 10 emerging European directors who […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad