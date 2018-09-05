Kristin Scott Thomas, Sharon Horgan Enlist for ‘Military Wives’ from ‘Full Monty’ Director Peter Cattaneo

Kristin Scott Thomas at 'The English Patient' 20th anniversary screening, Rome Film Festival, Italy - 22 Oct 2016
CREDIT: Photo by Danilo/IPA/REX/Shutterstock

Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan have signed on for “Military Wives,” a film inspired by a BBC factual series about a choirmaster who selects and trains amateur singers, in this case the wives and girlfriends of soldiers serving abroad. Peter Cattaneo (“The Full Monty”), who was Oscar-nominated for his short “Dear Rosie,” will direct.

The story celebrates a band of misfit women who form a choir on a military base. As unexpected bonds of friendship flourish, music transforms their lives, helping them to overcome their fears for loved ones in combat. Shooting commences next month in the U.K.

The military wives edition of BBC factual entertainment series “The Choir” provided the jump-off point for the movie. It culminated in the wives’ choir performing at a sell-out performance at the Royal Albert Hall in front of the Queen, in 2011. The TV show is made by Warner Bros.-owned U.K. producer Twenty Twenty.

The feature will be produced by management and production firm 42 and is backed by Ingenious Media. Embankment arranged financing for the film and will launch worldwide sales going into Toronto. CAA co-represents U.S. rights. Lionsgate U.K. has acquired the film for the U.K.

“This is the kind of film I love to do; it will make people laugh, and make people cry, touching on the subject of families who are often forgotten,” Scott Thomas (“Darkest Hour”) said.

“I tried to talk them out of giving me this part because I can’t really sing,” added Horgan (“Catastrophe”). “But they just said ‘Pierce Brosnan’ and so here I am.”

Rosanne Flynn and BAFTA nominee Rachel Tunnard wrote the screenplay and 42’s Ben Pugh and Rory Aitken are producing with Tempo Productions’ Piers Tempest.

Director Cattaneo said: “It’s exciting to bring life on a contemporary British Military base on screen through this story of ordinary women in unbelievably testing circumstances, finding courage in the cathartic power of singing together.”

