Jerusalem Film Festival’s Pitch Point Unveils Selected Projects

Jerusalem Film Festival’s industry sidebar, Pitch Point, has unveiled its selection of projects which includes new works from Avishai Sivan (“Tikkun”), Shira Geffen (“Jellyfish”), Keren Yedaya (“My Treasure”), and Tawfik Abu Wael (“Atash”).

Among the 10 projects selected for Pitch Point is “Lot’s Wife,” Sivan’s follow up to “Tikkun” which won the top prize at Jerusalem festival in 2015. Set up at Ronen Ben Tal at Plan b Productions, “Lot’s Wife” centers on a religious couple, who, after 10 years of childlessness, has a child born with two heads – Noah and Lot. Lot is wicked, Noah good-hearted. After Noah dies and his head is detached, Lot sets on a challenge to overcome his nature.

Geffen will present “A Responsible Adult” which is being produced by Elad Gavish at Marker Films.The project follows Maya, a 13-year-old girl who goes on a school trip and her father joins the group as a chaperone to escape his deteriorating marriage.

Abu Wael’s “Children of the railway” is produced by Kobi Azran, Chilik Michaeli and Avraham Pirchi at Shtooka Sanook and United Channels Movies. The project follows Yona, a 32 year-old man who lives near the train tracks with his mother and falls in love with Miriam, a Muslim widower. Their union leads to conflicts.

Other selected projects include Eti Tsicko’s “As if you were never here;” Idan Haguel’s “Earthquake;” Eed by Kaid AbuLatif and Yousef Abo Madegem’s “Eed;” Moshe Rosenthal’s “Karaoke;” Asaf Saban’s “The Delegation;” Adam Kalderon’s “The Swimmer;” Michal Vinik’s “You Are My Everything.”

Pitch Point will also showcase 7 projects in post-production. These include Keren Yedaya’s “Red Fields;” “Oren Gerner’s “Africa;” Yaron Shani’s “Love trilogy: Chained;” Evgeni Ruman’s “Golden Voices;” Yona Rozenkier’s “The Dive;” Dani Rosenberg’s “The Gospel According to My Father;” Maor Zaguri’s “Virginity.”

This year’s Pitch Point jury is comprised of Kirsten Niehuus from Medienboard Berlin Brandenburg, producers Cedomir Kolar from ASAP Films and Dominique Welinski from DW, Tamara Tatishvili from Eurimages and acquisitions executive Gabor Greiner from Films Boutique.

Taking place July 27-28, Pitch Point will introduce a €20,000 grant from the jewellery brand Goralska in addition to the Wouter Barendrecht-Lia van Leer Award and a pair of post-production support grants, The DB & OPUS Award and The Cinelab Award.

Now in its 13th year, the Jerusalem Pitch Point aims at connecting Israeli filmmakers and producers with key international industry figures in order to fast-track the production and post-production of Israeli feature projects.

Jerusalem Film Festival’s director Noa Regev and artistic director Elad Samorzik will also bring back the THINK Fest initiative for the second year. THINK Fest gathers executives from major festivals around the world to participate in panel discussions. This year’s lineup of roundtables will discuss gender equality in the festival world, virtual reality, among other topics.

As previously announced, the 35th edition of Jerusalem Film Festival will open will the world premiere of Eliran Malka’s feature debut “The Unorthodox” and will wrap with Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs.” The festival, set to run July 26-Aug.5, will screen 180 films from 60 different countries.