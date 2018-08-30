Indie Sales Scoops Toronto-Bound Russian Drama ‘Core of the World’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based Indie Sales has scooped up international sales rights to Natalia Meschaninova’s Russian drama “Core of the World,” which will make its international premiere at Toronto in the Contemporary World Cinema section.

Written by Meshchaninova, Boris Khlebnikov and Stepan Devonin (who also stars), “Core of the World” centers on Egor, a lonely veterinarian who works in a remote farm in rural Russia and at a hunting dog special training center using domesticated foxes. Egor, who has endured a violent relationship with his mother, only wants to care for the animals and feel part of the close-knit family he works for; but his world begins to unravel when animal rights activists come into play.

The film is produced by CTB Film Company (“Salyut-7,””Arrhythmia”) and Just a Moment.

Nicolas Eschbach, Indie Sales CEO and co-founder, pointed out his company previously teamed up with CTB Film Company twice before on internationally-driven, successful Russian films: “Salyut-7” and “Arrhythmia,” which were both big-budget Russian productions.

What sets “Core of the World” apart is that it “shows in a very accurate way the rural part of contemporary Russia that we rarely see on screen,” said Eschbach.

One of Russia’s rare female directors, Meshchaninova made her feature debut with “The Hope Factory,” which competed at Rotterdam in 2014.

Following Toronto, “Core of the World” will play at San Sebastian in the New Directors competition. The movie world-premiered at Russia’s main festival, Kinotavr Fest, and won best Film, the film Critics’ Guild prize and the best actor award for Denovin.

Nashe Kino will release “Core of the World” in Russia on Sept. 27 on more than 150 screens.

Indie Sales is attending Venice with Claire Burger’s “Real Love” (“C’est ca l’amour”), which is set for Venice Days, and Sameh Zoabi’s “Tel Aviv on Fire” set for the Horizons section.