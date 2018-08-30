Indie Sales Scoops Toronto-Bound Russian Drama ‘Core of the World’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Eugen Tsvetkow

Paris-based Indie Sales has scooped up international sales rights to Natalia Meschaninova’s Russian drama “Core of the World,” which will make its international premiere at Toronto in the Contemporary World Cinema section.

Written by Meshchaninova, Boris Khlebnikov and Stepan Devonin (who also stars), “Core of the World” centers on Egor, a lonely veterinarian who works in a remote farm in rural Russia and at a hunting dog special training center using domesticated foxes. Egor, who has endured a violent relationship with his mother, only wants to care for the animals and feel part of the close-knit family he works for; but his world begins to unravel when animal rights activists come into play.

The film is produced by CTB Film Company (“Salyut-7,””Arrhythmia”) and Just a Moment.

Nicolas Eschbach, Indie Sales CEO and co-founder, pointed out his company previously teamed up with CTB Film Company twice before on internationally-driven, successful Russian films: “Salyut-7” and “Arrhythmia,” which were both big-budget Russian productions.

What sets “Core of the World” apart is that it “shows in a very accurate way the rural part of contemporary Russia that we rarely see on screen,” said Eschbach.

One of Russia’s rare female directors, Meshchaninova made her feature debut with “The Hope Factory,” which competed at Rotterdam in 2014.

Following Toronto, “Core of the World” will play at San Sebastian in the New Directors competition. The movie world-premiered at Russia’s main festival, Kinotavr Fest, and won best Film, the film Critics’ Guild prize and the best actor award for Denovin.

Nashe Kino will release “Core of the World” in Russia on Sept. 27 on more than 150 screens.

Indie Sales is attending Venice with Claire Burger’s “Real Love” (“C’est ca l’amour”), which is set for Venice Days, and Sameh Zoabi’s “Tel Aviv on Fire” set for the Horizons section.

Popular on Variety

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

More Film

  • Venice: True Colours Takes Sales on

    Venice: True Colours Takes Sales on Venice and Toronto Titles (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paris-based Indie Sales has scooped up international sales rights to Natalia Meschaninova’s Russian drama “Core of the World,” which will make its international premiere at Toronto in the Contemporary World Cinema section. Written by Meshchaninova, Boris Khlebnikov and Stepan Devonin (who also stars), “Core of the World” centers on Egor, a lonely veterinarian who works […]

  • Susanne Bier

    Venice Facetime: Susanne Bier Talks About the VR Experience

    Paris-based Indie Sales has scooped up international sales rights to Natalia Meschaninova’s Russian drama “Core of the World,” which will make its international premiere at Toronto in the Contemporary World Cinema section. Written by Meshchaninova, Boris Khlebnikov and Stepan Devonin (who also stars), “Core of the World” centers on Egor, a lonely veterinarian who works […]

  • LevelK Acquires Australian Comedy Drama 'H

    LevelK Acquires Australian Comedy Drama 'H is for Happiness' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paris-based Indie Sales has scooped up international sales rights to Natalia Meschaninova’s Russian drama “Core of the World,” which will make its international premiere at Toronto in the Contemporary World Cinema section. Written by Meshchaninova, Boris Khlebnikov and Stepan Devonin (who also stars), “Core of the World” centers on Egor, a lonely veterinarian who works […]

  • 'Call Me By Your Name' Helmer

    Luca Guadagnino on 'Suspiria': 'I Have Always Loved the Cinema of Extremes'

    Paris-based Indie Sales has scooped up international sales rights to Natalia Meschaninova’s Russian drama “Core of the World,” which will make its international premiere at Toronto in the Contemporary World Cinema section. Written by Meshchaninova, Boris Khlebnikov and Stepan Devonin (who also stars), “Core of the World” centers on Egor, a lonely veterinarian who works […]

  • Toronto-Bound Russian Drama Core of the

    Indie Sales Scoops Toronto-Bound Russian Drama 'Core of the World' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paris-based Indie Sales has scooped up international sales rights to Natalia Meschaninova’s Russian drama “Core of the World,” which will make its international premiere at Toronto in the Contemporary World Cinema section. Written by Meshchaninova, Boris Khlebnikov and Stepan Devonin (who also stars), “Core of the World” centers on Egor, a lonely veterinarian who works […]

  • Dark Fantasy ‘Tumbbad’ Opens Venice Critics

    Dark Indian Fantasy ‘Tumbbad’ Opens Venice Critics Week (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

    Paris-based Indie Sales has scooped up international sales rights to Natalia Meschaninova’s Russian drama “Core of the World,” which will make its international premiere at Toronto in the Contemporary World Cinema section. Written by Meshchaninova, Boris Khlebnikov and Stepan Devonin (who also stars), “Core of the World” centers on Egor, a lonely veterinarian who works […]

  • Animal World Chinese film starring Michael

    Michael Douglas' Animal World' Gets Central Asia Release (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paris-based Indie Sales has scooped up international sales rights to Natalia Meschaninova’s Russian drama “Core of the World,” which will make its international premiere at Toronto in the Contemporary World Cinema section. Written by Meshchaninova, Boris Khlebnikov and Stepan Devonin (who also stars), “Core of the World” centers on Egor, a lonely veterinarian who works […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad