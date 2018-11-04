You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

AFM: VoD Sales Specialist Indie Rights Makes ‘Blood From Stone’ Production Move

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Director, Cinematographer: Geoff Ryan Producer: Michael Caradonna Executive Producers: Geoff Ryan, Linda Nelson, Michael Madison
CREDIT: Courtesy of Indie Rights

Indie Rights, a U.S.-based sales agent specializing in VoD rights, has expanded into production. Its first effort is genre-defying vampire film “Blood From Stone,” written and directed by Geoff Ryan.

The film stars Vanja Kapetanovic, a powerhouse Serbian actor and former MMA fighter, and Hungarian actress and model Gabriella Toth. She stars as a woman trying to escape the vampire’s grip, and struggling to cope with the vampire curse in a society where old ways refuse to die.

Indie Rights’ Linda Nelson and Michael Madison are executive producers. “Blood From Stone” was shot over two months in Nevada and California and wrapped production last month. Indie Rights announced the project at the American Film Market, and plans to debut the completed film at the Cannes Film Market in May next year.

“Geoff (Ryan) proved could deliver the highest quality production value and dramatic flair on a budget that makes profitability much more attainable than most directors can deliver,” said Michael Madison.
Indie Rights previously represented rights on Ryan’s feature debut “Fray.” That film reached the top 15 movies on Amazon.com’s War and Military list, and the top 2 movies on Amazon UK’s “Indie Arthouse” list.

The company has a catalog of more than 650 films of all genres, and has regularly achieved success with sales of large slates of films to Chinese OTT platforms. It recently launched its own OTT channel.

