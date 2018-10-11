You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

IFC Films Nabs U.S. Rights to Female-Powered Thriller ‘An Acceptable Loss’ With Jamie Lee Curtis (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Chicago Film Festival

IFC Films has nabbed U.S. rights to Joe Chappelle’s female-driven thriller “An Acceptable Loss” with Jamie Lee Curtis and Tika Sumpter ahead of its world premiere at Chicago Film Festival this weekend.

A contemporary take on the classic political drama, “An Acceptable Loss” (formerly titled “The Pages”) was produced by Colleen Griffen of CorradoMooncoin and executive produced by Candy Straight and Laura K. Lewis.

The story follows former top U.S. security adviser Elizabeth “Libby” Lamm (Sumpter) as she confronts the ethical implications of past decisions made under Rachel Burke (Curtis), a commanding politician with an unwavering knack for achieving her goals. The film also stars Ben Tavassoli (“Overlord”) and Jeff Hephner (“Peppermint”).

“An Acceptable Loss” was shot in Chicago which is also the hometown to filmmakers Chappelle and Griffen.

“It took many talented folks and one gorgeous city, Chicago — to produce this riveting female driven thriller that confronts morality in our modern political landscape,” said Griffen, adding that he was “very grateful to partner with IFC on the release for ‘An Acceptable Loss.'”

IFC Films is planning a theatrical roll-out in January. The deal for the film was negotiated by Arianna Bocco, executive VP of acquisitions and productions at IFC Films/Sundance Selects and CAA, on behalf of the filmmakers. L.A.-based boutique 13 Films is handling international sales on “An Acceptable Loss.”

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Film

  • Jamie Lee Curtis Starrer 'An Acceptable

    IFC Films Nabs U.S. Rights to Female-Powered Thriller 'An Acceptable Loss' With Jamie Lee Curtis (EXCLUSIVE)

    IFC Films has nabbed U.S. rights to Joe Chappelle’s female-driven thriller “An Acceptable Loss” with Jamie Lee Curtis and Tika Sumpter ahead of its world premiere at Chicago Film Festival this weekend. A contemporary take on the classic political drama, “An Acceptable Loss” (formerly titled “The Pages”) was produced by Colleen Griffen of CorradoMooncoin and […]

  • Ben Is Back

    'Ben Is Back': Julia Roberts Helps Lucas Hedges Battle Drug Addiction in Emotional First Trailer

    IFC Films has nabbed U.S. rights to Joe Chappelle’s female-driven thriller “An Acceptable Loss” with Jamie Lee Curtis and Tika Sumpter ahead of its world premiere at Chicago Film Festival this weekend. A contemporary take on the classic political drama, “An Acceptable Loss” (formerly titled “The Pages”) was produced by Colleen Griffen of CorradoMooncoin and […]

  • Bollywood’s Expanding #MeToo Movement Hits Productions

    Bollywood’s Expanding #MeToo Movement Hits Productions

    IFC Films has nabbed U.S. rights to Joe Chappelle’s female-driven thriller “An Acceptable Loss” with Jamie Lee Curtis and Tika Sumpter ahead of its world premiere at Chicago Film Festival this weekend. A contemporary take on the classic political drama, “An Acceptable Loss” (formerly titled “The Pages”) was produced by Colleen Griffen of CorradoMooncoin and […]

  • Pingyao International Film Festival

    Pingyao Festival Celebrates Indie Spirit at Opening

    IFC Films has nabbed U.S. rights to Joe Chappelle’s female-driven thriller “An Acceptable Loss” with Jamie Lee Curtis and Tika Sumpter ahead of its world premiere at Chicago Film Festival this weekend. A contemporary take on the classic political drama, “An Acceptable Loss” (formerly titled “The Pages”) was produced by Colleen Griffen of CorradoMooncoin and […]

  • Deluxe Opens New Color Grading Theater

    Deluxe Unveils New Color Grading Theater in Hollywood

    IFC Films has nabbed U.S. rights to Joe Chappelle’s female-driven thriller “An Acceptable Loss” with Jamie Lee Curtis and Tika Sumpter ahead of its world premiere at Chicago Film Festival this weekend. A contemporary take on the classic political drama, “An Acceptable Loss” (formerly titled “The Pages”) was produced by Colleen Griffen of CorradoMooncoin and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad