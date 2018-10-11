IFC Films Nabs U.S. Rights to Female-Powered Thriller ‘An Acceptable Loss’ With Jamie Lee Curtis (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has nabbed U.S. rights to Joe Chappelle’s female-driven thriller “An Acceptable Loss” with Jamie Lee Curtis and Tika Sumpter ahead of its world premiere at Chicago Film Festival this weekend.

A contemporary take on the classic political drama, “An Acceptable Loss” (formerly titled “The Pages”) was produced by Colleen Griffen of CorradoMooncoin and executive produced by Candy Straight and Laura K. Lewis.

The story follows former top U.S. security adviser Elizabeth “Libby” Lamm (Sumpter) as she confronts the ethical implications of past decisions made under Rachel Burke (Curtis), a commanding politician with an unwavering knack for achieving her goals. The film also stars Ben Tavassoli (“Overlord”) and Jeff Hephner (“Peppermint”).

“An Acceptable Loss” was shot in Chicago which is also the hometown to filmmakers Chappelle and Griffen.

“It took many talented folks and one gorgeous city, Chicago — to produce this riveting female driven thriller that confronts morality in our modern political landscape,” said Griffen, adding that he was “very grateful to partner with IFC on the release for ‘An Acceptable Loss.'”

IFC Films is planning a theatrical roll-out in January. The deal for the film was negotiated by Arianna Bocco, executive VP of acquisitions and productions at IFC Films/Sundance Selects and CAA, on behalf of the filmmakers. L.A.-based boutique 13 Films is handling international sales on “An Acceptable Loss.”