You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

IDFA: Cat & Docs Boards ‘Los Reyes’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Emilio's Most Recent Stories

View All

BARCELONA — Paris-based Cat & Docs has taken all international rights to Bettina Perut and Iván Osnovikoff’s “Los Reyes,” a documentary feature which screens in competition at the 31st International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA).

The feature is produced by Chile’s foremost young documentary director Maite Alberdi (“The Grown-Ups,” “Tea Time”) in association with Perut and Osnovikoff’s own company, founded in 2003. It is co-produced by Hamburg-based Dirk Manthey Film.

“Los Reyes” follows two stray dogs, Chola and Fútbol, and they wander around the oldest skatepark (Los Reyes) in the Chilean capital of Santiago. From the canine point of view –a peculiar, sometimes humorous counterpoint– the audience is offered, in the background, in voiceover, a vivid portrait of this singular microcosmos featuring hurtling skateboards and boisterous teenagers.

“‘Los Reyes’ is a radical and beautiful cinematic portrait of a location and a society told with wit and talent. We are very excited to launch it at IDFA and share it with an audience,” Maëlle Guenegues at Cat & Docs told Variety.

Italy-born Perut and Chilean Osnovikoff form a directorial documentary duo whose works include “Surire,” set on Chile’s high plains, mordant chronicle “The Death of Pinochet” and the saucy “Welcome to New York.”

“The main characters are dogs, which isn’t common in adult-targeted cinema. Animals have always been territory for children cinema; the dogs really manage to capture general audiences in ‘Los Reyes’ making us empathize with them,” producer Alberdi told Variety.

Cat & Docs is run by Catherine Le Clef, formerly Fortissimo Films’ head of TV and ancillary sales. Its catalog include titles such as Anna Zamecka’s “Communion,” Kirsten Johnson’s “Cameraperson” and Sean McAllister’s “A Syrian Love Story.”

Popular on Variety

  • Constance Wu

    Constance Wu, Natalie Portman, Gina Rodriguez Want You to Vote

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Film

  • Cat & Docs Takes 'Los Reyes,'

    IDFA: Cat & Docs Boards 'Los Reyes' (EXCLUSIVE)

    BARCELONA — Paris-based Cat & Docs has taken all international rights to Bettina Perut and Iván Osnovikoff’s “Los Reyes,” a documentary feature which screens in competition at the 31st International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA). The feature is produced by Chile’s foremost young documentary director Maite Alberdi (“The Grown-Ups,” “Tea Time”) in association with Perut […]

  • Rupert Murdoch Bob Iger Disney Fox

    E.U. Approves Disney-Fox Deal, With Conditions

    BARCELONA — Paris-based Cat & Docs has taken all international rights to Bettina Perut and Iván Osnovikoff’s “Los Reyes,” a documentary feature which screens in competition at the 31st International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA). The feature is produced by Chile’s foremost young documentary director Maite Alberdi (“The Grown-Ups,” “Tea Time”) in association with Perut […]

  • Sinemia

    Sinemia Unveils Weekday-Only Discount Movie Ticket Prices

    BARCELONA — Paris-based Cat & Docs has taken all international rights to Bettina Perut and Iván Osnovikoff’s “Los Reyes,” a documentary feature which screens in competition at the 31st International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA). The feature is produced by Chile’s foremost young documentary director Maite Alberdi (“The Grown-Ups,” “Tea Time”) in association with Perut […]

  • Gabrielle UnionPorter's 3rd Annual Incredible Women

    Gabrielle Union to Produce, Star in Comedy 'The Perfect Find' (EXCLUSIVE)

    BARCELONA — Paris-based Cat & Docs has taken all international rights to Bettina Perut and Iván Osnovikoff’s “Los Reyes,” a documentary feature which screens in competition at the 31st International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA). The feature is produced by Chile’s foremost young documentary director Maite Alberdi (“The Grown-Ups,” “Tea Time”) in association with Perut […]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Open Road Films Sells to Raven Capital

    BARCELONA — Paris-based Cat & Docs has taken all international rights to Bettina Perut and Iván Osnovikoff’s “Los Reyes,” a documentary feature which screens in competition at the 31st International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA). The feature is produced by Chile’s foremost young documentary director Maite Alberdi (“The Grown-Ups,” “Tea Time”) in association with Perut […]

  • Oscar Hopeful 'Capernaum' Launches New Trailer

    Oscar Hopeful 'Capernaum' Launches Heartbreaking New Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    BARCELONA — Paris-based Cat & Docs has taken all international rights to Bettina Perut and Iván Osnovikoff’s “Los Reyes,” a documentary feature which screens in competition at the 31st International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA). The feature is produced by Chile’s foremost young documentary director Maite Alberdi (“The Grown-Ups,” “Tea Time”) in association with Perut […]

  • Shrek Dreamworks

    'Shrek,' 'Puss in Boots' Getting Rebooted (EXCLUSIVE)

    BARCELONA — Paris-based Cat & Docs has taken all international rights to Bettina Perut and Iván Osnovikoff’s “Los Reyes,” a documentary feature which screens in competition at the 31st International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA). The feature is produced by Chile’s foremost young documentary director Maite Alberdi (“The Grown-Ups,” “Tea Time”) in association with Perut […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad