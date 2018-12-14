Gravitas Ventures Acquires Irish Comedy ‘Lost & Found’

Irish writer/director Liam O Mochain’s third feature film, “Lost & Found,” has been picked up by Gravitas Ventures for all rights worldwide, excluding Ireland, U.K., Australia and New Zealand.

The film was recently acquired by Rialto Film Distribution for Australia and New Zealand, Film 4 and High Fliers for the U.K., and RTE TV in Ireland.

The film had its world premiere at the Galway Film Fleadh, and won best foreign film at the Arizona Intl. Film Festival; it also played at the Austin Film Festival last month. Gravitas Ventures will release it in theaters in North America early next year, and internationally later in 2019.

Tony Piantedosi, director of acquisitions at Gravitas Ventures, said: “Liam crafts a hilarious ensemble comedy full of both small town charm and universal appeal. ‘Lost & Found’ was a highlight of this year’s Austin Film Festival, and we look forward to bringing the film to audiences around the world.”

The film has seven interconnecting stories set in and around a lost and found office of an Irish train station. All segments are inspired by true stories, share a theme of something lost or found, and characters that come in and out of each other’s lives.

Media reaction to the film has been positive. BBC Radio London said it was “a fantastic film … I laughed out loud”; Radio Times described it as “an endearing Irish comedy”; Irish Post described it as “Ireland’s answer to ‘Short Cuts’”; Newstalk said: “Go see it…It will leave you with a smile on your face”; and Sunday Independent said it had “lovely observations and a really great cast.”

The ensemble cast includes Norma Sheahan (“Moone Boy”), Liam Carney (“Outlander,” “Angela’s Ashes”), Aoibhin Garrihy (“The Fall”), Anthony Morris (“Games of Thrones”), and Seamus Hughes (“Jimmy’s Hall”). The producer was Bernie Grummell.