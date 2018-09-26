You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Global Screen Close to Selling Out on Spy Cat Movie 'Marnie's World' (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: scopas medien AG, Grid Animation

Global Screen has closed further sales deals for its 3D animated feature film “Marnie’s World,” which is close to selling out worldwide. The movie is written and directed by Oscar winners Christoph and Wolfgang Lauenstein.

In the film, pampered pussycat Marnie is lured into becoming a secret agent. Marnie teams up with a bunch of runaway animals, and sets off on a dangerous mission to track down a gang of notorious thieves.

Among the latest territory deals are the U.K. (sold to Signature), Scandinavia (Scanbox), Africa (Black Sheep), the Benelux (Dutch Filmworks), Israel (Five Stars Distribution) and Poland (Kino Swiat). The film will be released by Universum Film in Germany in spring 2019. Negotiations are underway with buyers for the U.S. and Australia.

Previously announced deals include France (Septieme Factory), Spain (Flins y Peniculas), China (Vision Film), Hungary (ADService), Latin America (CDC Film), Portugal (Films4You), Turkey (TME), Bulgaria (Pro Film), Russia/Ukraine (Voxell), Indonesia (Onevision), Middle East (Shooting Stars), Philippines (Crystalsky), South Korea (Yejilim), Vietnam (Rainfilm), Greece (Zinos Panagiotidis) and Malaysia (Suraya).

Italy, Japan, the Czech Republic and the former Yugoslavia are the only territories still available.

“We are delighted that we are not the only ones who have been so charmed by the little spy cat Marnie and her gang on their secret mission; there is huge interest in ‘Marnie’s World,’ which offers great entertainment for the whole family,” said Alice Buquoy, senior sales and acquisitions manager at Global Screen.

The film was produced by Scopas Medien in Germany and co-produced by Belgium’s Grid Animation. Christoph and Wolfgang Lauenstein, who won an Oscar for their animated short “Balance,” recently directed “Luis and the Aliens,” which sold out worldwide for Global Screen.

