Gaumont Team with ‘La Famille Belier’ Helmer on French-Korean Romcom ‘#iamhere’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
La Famille Belier, sold by SND
CREDIT: Courtesy: SND

Gaumont has come on board “#iamhere,” a romantic comedy that will be directed by Eric Lartigau (“La Famille Belier”) with Alain Chabat (“Valerian”) and Bae Doona (“Sense8”) attached to star. Screenwriter Thomas Bidegain, whose credits include Jacques Audiard’s “Sisters Brothers,” co-wrote the script with Lartigau.

“#iamhere” will mark Lartigau’s follow up to “La Famille Belier” (pictured), the smash hit French comedy-drama that was France’s top-grossing local film in 2015 and took $80 million worldwide.

“#iamhere” will follow Chabat as Stéphane, a prominent French chef with two kids and an ex-wife who falls in love with a mysterious Korean woman (Doona) whom he meets on Instagram. On a whim, Stéphane decides to visit her in Seoul but when she doesn’t show up at the airport, he sets off to find her and spends the next 10 days searching for her . Filled with adventure, his journey allows him to open up to a new world and rediscover himself.

Cecile Gaget, head of international co-production and distribution at Gaumont, said the movie will shoot on location in France and South Korea during the cherry blossom season. The exec also said Korean partners and co-producers might come on board the project.

Budgeted at $13.5 million, the movie is being produced by Edouard Weil at Rectangle Prods., a leading French film company whose credits include Gaspar Noé’s “Climax” and Olivier Assayas’s “Clean.” Gaumont is co-producing, on top of handling international sales and French distribution rights. Lensing will take place in October and next spring.

“Following ‘La Famille Belier,’ I really wanted to tell a contemporary love story and was eager to work again with Alain Chabat (who also starred in Lartigau’s “I Do”), who came up with the project idea,” said Lartigau.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Film

  • Henry Cavill

    Film News Roundup: Henry Cavill's Thriller 'Nomis' to Close L.A. Film Festival

    Gaumont has come on board “#iamhere,” a romantic comedy that will be directed by Eric Lartigau (“La Famille Belier”) with Alain Chabat (“Valerian”) and Bae Doona (“Sense8”) attached to star. Screenwriter Thomas Bidegain, whose credits include Jacques Audiard’s “Sisters Brothers,” co-wrote the script with Lartigau. “#iamhere” will mark Lartigau’s follow up to “La Famille Belier” […]

  • La Famille Belier, sold by SND

    Gaumont Team with 'La Famille Belier' Helmer on French-Korean Romcom '#iamhere' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gaumont has come on board “#iamhere,” a romantic comedy that will be directed by Eric Lartigau (“La Famille Belier”) with Alain Chabat (“Valerian”) and Bae Doona (“Sense8”) attached to star. Screenwriter Thomas Bidegain, whose credits include Jacques Audiard’s “Sisters Brothers,” co-wrote the script with Lartigau. “#iamhere” will mark Lartigau’s follow up to “La Famille Belier” […]

  • xXx 3 Vin Diesel

    ‘xXx 4’ Expands H Collective and iQIYI’s Hollywood-China Funding Pact (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gaumont has come on board “#iamhere,” a romantic comedy that will be directed by Eric Lartigau (“La Famille Belier”) with Alain Chabat (“Valerian”) and Bae Doona (“Sense8”) attached to star. Screenwriter Thomas Bidegain, whose credits include Jacques Audiard’s “Sisters Brothers,” co-wrote the script with Lartigau. “#iamhere” will mark Lartigau’s follow up to “La Famille Belier” […]

  • TIFFANY HADDISH stars in "Night School,"

    Kevin Hart-Tiffany Haddish's 'Night School' to Score High Marks in Box Office Debut

    Gaumont has come on board “#iamhere,” a romantic comedy that will be directed by Eric Lartigau (“La Famille Belier”) with Alain Chabat (“Valerian”) and Bae Doona (“Sense8”) attached to star. Screenwriter Thomas Bidegain, whose credits include Jacques Audiard’s “Sisters Brothers,” co-wrote the script with Lartigau. “#iamhere” will mark Lartigau’s follow up to “La Famille Belier” […]

  • The Upside TIFF

    Kevin Hart-Bryan Cranston's 'The Upside' Gets January Release Date

    Gaumont has come on board “#iamhere,” a romantic comedy that will be directed by Eric Lartigau (“La Famille Belier”) with Alain Chabat (“Valerian”) and Bae Doona (“Sense8”) attached to star. Screenwriter Thomas Bidegain, whose credits include Jacques Audiard’s “Sisters Brothers,” co-wrote the script with Lartigau. “#iamhere” will mark Lartigau’s follow up to “La Famille Belier” […]

  • Larrains Name ‘Moonlight’s’ Andrew Hevia VP

    Pablo and Juan de Dios Larrain Name ‘Moonlight’ Co-producer Andrew Hevia VP of Fabula’s North American Office

    Gaumont has come on board “#iamhere,” a romantic comedy that will be directed by Eric Lartigau (“La Famille Belier”) with Alain Chabat (“Valerian”) and Bae Doona (“Sense8”) attached to star. Screenwriter Thomas Bidegain, whose credits include Jacques Audiard’s “Sisters Brothers,” co-wrote the script with Lartigau. “#iamhere” will mark Lartigau’s follow up to “La Famille Belier” […]

  • Burt Reynolds Dead

    Burt Reynolds: A Great Actor, and a Movie Star Who Refused to Take Stardom Seriously

    Gaumont has come on board “#iamhere,” a romantic comedy that will be directed by Eric Lartigau (“La Famille Belier”) with Alain Chabat (“Valerian”) and Bae Doona (“Sense8”) attached to star. Screenwriter Thomas Bidegain, whose credits include Jacques Audiard’s “Sisters Brothers,” co-wrote the script with Lartigau. “#iamhere” will mark Lartigau’s follow up to “La Famille Belier” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad