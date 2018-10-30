You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gaumont, Contents Panda Join Forces on Korean Thriller ‘The Beast’

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All

Gaumont and Contents Panda, the international business subsidiary of Next Entertainment World (“Train to Busan”) are joining forces on “The Beast,” the Korean remake of Olivier Marchal’s “36,” the stylish French thriller starring Gérard Depardieu and Daniel Auteuil.

Produced by Studio&NEW, the production company subsidiary of NEW, the remake will depict the confrontation between two strong-willed rival detectives with different methods who are trying to solve the murder of a missing girl after discovering her cold, limbless body in the tidelands of Incheon. LEE Jeong-ho is set to direct the movie which will start shooting this month. LEE Sung-min, YOU Chea-myung and JEON Hye-jin are starring in “The Beast.”

Contents Panda handles sales to Asian territories and Gaumont reps the movie for the rest of the world. “The Beast” reteams Gaumont with NEW which are already working on the remake of “Train to Busan.”

“A story about greed, emotion, justice, that depicts human instincts in extreme circumstances and explores the most extreme of human emotions, as well as love and friendship, betrayal and forgiveness,” said Gaumont and NEW in a statement.

NEW said “The Beast” will strive to be as strong as the original film which is “one of the great crime noirs.”

Gaumont, meanwhile, called NEW “one of the most creative partners in Korea” and expects “The Beast” to “attract many buyers at this AFM.”

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • Gaumont, Contents Panda Board Korean Thriller

    Gaumont, Contents Panda Join Forces on Korean Thriller 'The Beast'

    Gaumont and Contents Panda, the international business subsidiary of Next Entertainment World (“Train to Busan”) are joining forces on “The Beast,” the Korean remake of Olivier Marchal’s “36,” the stylish French thriller starring Gérard Depardieu and Daniel Auteuil. Produced by Studio&NEW, the production company subsidiary of NEW, the remake will depict the confrontation between two […]

  • Fandor Logo

    Fandor Targets Stranded FilmStruck Users With Discounted Annual Subscription Offer

    Gaumont and Contents Panda, the international business subsidiary of Next Entertainment World (“Train to Busan”) are joining forces on “The Beast,” the Korean remake of Olivier Marchal’s “36,” the stylish French thriller starring Gérard Depardieu and Daniel Auteuil. Produced by Studio&NEW, the production company subsidiary of NEW, the remake will depict the confrontation between two […]

  • Troye Sivan, Lucas Hedges, Joel Edgerton,

    Gay Conversion Therapy Drama 'Boy Erased': Why 'It’s Crucial That It Plays Everywhere'

    Gaumont and Contents Panda, the international business subsidiary of Next Entertainment World (“Train to Busan”) are joining forces on “The Beast,” the Korean remake of Olivier Marchal’s “36,” the stylish French thriller starring Gérard Depardieu and Daniel Auteuil. Produced by Studio&NEW, the production company subsidiary of NEW, the remake will depict the confrontation between two […]

  • Julius Avery Overlord

    'Overlord' Filmmaker Julius Avery to Direct 'Flash Gordon' Movie

    Gaumont and Contents Panda, the international business subsidiary of Next Entertainment World (“Train to Busan”) are joining forces on “The Beast,” the Korean remake of Olivier Marchal’s “36,” the stylish French thriller starring Gérard Depardieu and Daniel Auteuil. Produced by Studio&NEW, the production company subsidiary of NEW, the remake will depict the confrontation between two […]

  • How Soundtracks Like 'Mid90s'' Capitalize on

    How Soundtracks Like 'Mid90s'' Capitalize on Promo Synergy and Evergreen Appeal

    Gaumont and Contents Panda, the international business subsidiary of Next Entertainment World (“Train to Busan”) are joining forces on “The Beast,” the Korean remake of Olivier Marchal’s “36,” the stylish French thriller starring Gérard Depardieu and Daniel Auteuil. Produced by Studio&NEW, the production company subsidiary of NEW, the remake will depict the confrontation between two […]

  • Annie LennoxGerman Sustainability Award, Duesseldorf, Germany

    Annie Lennox on Writing the Theme Song to 'A Private War': 'It Was Meant to Be'

    Gaumont and Contents Panda, the international business subsidiary of Next Entertainment World (“Train to Busan”) are joining forces on “The Beast,” the Korean remake of Olivier Marchal’s “36,” the stylish French thriller starring Gérard Depardieu and Daniel Auteuil. Produced by Studio&NEW, the production company subsidiary of NEW, the remake will depict the confrontation between two […]

  • 'Child of Light,' 'Werewolves Within' Adaptations

    Ubisoft Working on 'Child of Light,' 'Werewolves Within' TV, Movie Adaptations (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gaumont and Contents Panda, the international business subsidiary of Next Entertainment World (“Train to Busan”) are joining forces on “The Beast,” the Korean remake of Olivier Marchal’s “36,” the stylish French thriller starring Gérard Depardieu and Daniel Auteuil. Produced by Studio&NEW, the production company subsidiary of NEW, the remake will depict the confrontation between two […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad