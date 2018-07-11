Gary Oldman, Jessica Alba Join Thriller ‘Killers Anonymous’

LONDON – Gary Oldman and Jessica Alba, who stars in the forthcoming television series “L.A.’s Finest,” have joined the cast of thriller “Killers Anonymous,” producer Goldfinch Studios revealed Wednesday.

The cast also includes Tommy Flanagan (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Gladiator”), Sam Hazeldine (“Mechanic: Resurrection”), Rhyon Nicole Brown (“Empire,”) MyAnna Buring (“Twilight,” “Ripper Street”), Tim McInnerny (“Game of Thrones”), Michael Socha (“Svengali,” “This Is England”), Elizabeth Morris (“Let’s Be Evil”), Elliot James Langridge (“Northern Soul”) and Isabelle Allen (“Les Misérables”).

The film is shooting on location in London. Martin Owen (“Let’s Be Evil”) directs from a script co-written by Elizabeth Morris, Seth Johnson and Owen. Matt Williams is producing for Goldfinch alongside CEO Kirsty Bell. Executive producers are Doug Urbanski, Jonathan Willis and Phil McKenzie.

The film enters “a world that exists beneath ours, beneath the day to day, the restraint and the order,” according to a statement. “For every life there is a death, and for every person there is an itch that only the few scratch; the dark voice that tells us to blow out the flame of another’s life. You might walk down a street and brush shoulders with a stranger and exchange a polite smile, completely unaware that stranger is picturing themselves stood above your bleeding body as you draw your final breath. There is a place for those people. They have all killed, they all think about killing, some want to stop, some want to talk and some just need to listen.”

Williams said: “In ‘Killers Anonymous’ we have created something that has the potential to become a cult classic.” Bell added that the project for Goldfinch is “a real statement of intent and of our clear ambition, building on a very strong 2018 for us.”

Earlier this year, filming wrapped on Goldfinch’s World War II drama, “Waiting for Anya,” which is an adaptation of Michael Morpurgo children’s novel of the same name. The film stars “Stranger Things’” Noah Schnapp, Anjelica Huston and Jean Reno, and follows on from their first Goldfinch’s production “Sometimes Always Never,” starring Bill Nighy, Sam Riley and Jenny Agutter.