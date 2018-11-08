French Pay TV Group Canal Plus Renews Agreement With French Film Industry

Leading French pay TV group Canal Plus has renewed its contract with French film guilds to invest up to €180 million per year ($205 million) in local and European movies from 2019 to 2023.

The Vivendi-owned French paybox will also continue investing 12.5% of annual revenues in European films and 9% on Gallic films shot in French. Although the amount of Canal Plus’s investment has gone from €211 million in 2013 to an all-time low of €142 million ($240.4 million) in 2017 due to declining revenues, it’s still one of the biggest commitments of any European broadcaster to local movies.

As part of the agreement, Canal Plus will have to invest a minimum of €2.38 ($2.7) and up to €3.61 ($4.1) per subscriber (depending on their package) instead of investing a flat 12.5%. The maximum investment is capped at $205 million per year — it’s the first time a cap is put in place in the agreement.

In addition, Studiocanal, the film/TV division of Canal Plus, will now be allowed to produce in-house four feature films per year. Nicolas Dumont and Dominique Farrugia will head the new production business. Earlier this year, Canal Plus also announced the launch of an in-house TV production division.

The agreement, which was signed on Tuesday by Maxime Saada (pictured), Canal Plus Group’s CEO and chairman, France’s new culture minister Franck Riester, as well as several French film orgs, is clearing the way for the new window release schedule regulations to be passed.

The long-gestated windowing regulations will set the pay TV window between six and eight months after their theatrical release (compared with the current 10 to 12 months). Other changes include the transactional VOD window set between three and four months which will no longer be interrupted during the pay TV airing.

SVOD services such as Netflix and Amazon, meanwhile, will have access to films 15 to 17 months after their theatrical roll-out if they invest in French production. Otherwise, their window will remain set at 36 months.

The new regulations should take effect starting Jan.1.