French Animation Industry Reacts to Proposed Reform on Local Broadcasting Services

As Annecy Animation Film Festival is about to kick off, a reform proposal on French broadcasting services unveiled on Monday is calling for the folding of France 4, the country’s only free-to-air channel mainly dedicated to kids and family programming, among other measures.

The reform is meant to improve the quality of France’s broadcasting services, which France President Emmanuel Macron described as the “shame of the Republic” last December, as well as trim between €250 million ($294 million) and €500 million ($589 million) out of a €3.9 billion budget by 2022.

Under the proposals delivered by France culture minister Françoise Nyssen, France 4, one of the linear channels of public broadcaster group France Televisions, would fold with some of its content into France 5’s slate while the channel’s children programming would be available via the broadcaster’s digital service.

France’s animation producers and guilds have reacted with concern to the proposed reform.

“The backbone of the French ecosystem has always been a strong broadcasting network. While we embrace digital platforms as a revenue diversification we are concerned, as parents, by the disappearance of a free and ad-free channels, and as producers, by the loss of a reliable financing partner,” said Baptiste Babin, the co-founder of Backup Media Group (“Submergence,””Girls of the Sun”) who is now co-managing director of Millimages (“Molang,” pictured), one of France’s leading animation production banners.

Related Jay-Z, Moby, Dominique A Videos Feature in Annecy Lineup TeamTO Studio Produces Annecy's Virtual Reality Welcome Video

The guild of animation film producers, meanwhile, said “shutting down France 4 would go against what other European broadcasters (BBC, ZDF/ARD, Rai and TVE) have been doing.” The guild added that France 4 allows for the “prominence of the French animation industry – the world’s second biggest –, renowned for the quality of its schools, its employment and its exports.”

French animation travels more than any other kind of French film/TV content. Exports of local animated content reached €130 million ($153 million) in 2017, a 41-percent increase compared with 2015, while sales of French animated shows brought in €75 million ($88 million) in 2016, a 50-percent increase compared with 2015, according to figures unveiled by the National Film Board (CNC) on Tuesday.

Animation also reps about 25% of the programs watched online in France with 2,1 billion videos watched.

Ramping up the broadcaster’s digital offering is a priority, said Françoise Nyssen, adding that an additional €150 million ($176.5 million) will be invested in digital by 2022.

Two new websites will be launched as part of this digital push: one dedicated to art and culture-themed podcasts and web series, and a second one for young audiences will boast short and innovative formats.

While the reform is meant to shed a minimum of €250 million ($294 million) of the global budget, Nyssen said an envelop of €560 million ($660 million) will continue being invested in series, documentaries and TV films produced for French public broadcasters.