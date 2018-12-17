France’s Lumieres Awards Unveil Nominations

Jacques Audiard’s “The Sisters Brothers” is nominated for best film and director at the 24th Lumieres Awards, France’s equivalent to the Golden Globes.

The Western drama starring Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly and Jake Gyllenhaal world premiered at Venice Film Festival, where it earned Audiard a best director award.

Produced by Paris-based company Why Not, “The Sisters’ Brothers” is vying for best film, along with Jeanne Herry’s adoption drama “In Safe Hands,” Mikhaël Hers’s “Amanda,” Alex Lutz’s “Guy” and Emmanuel Mouret’s “Mademoiselle de Joncquières.”

“In Safe Hands” and “Mademoiselle de Joncquières” are dominating awards nominations with four noms each. Mouret’s critically acclaimed French period drama “Mademoiselle de Joncquières” world-premiered at Toronto and was recently acquired by Netflix for most rights worldwide. The film’s star Cecile de France is nominated for best actress, along with Elodie Bouchez for “In Safe Hands,” Léa Drucker for “Custody,” Virginie Efira for “An Impossible Love” and Melanie Thierry for “A Memoir of War,” which is France’s foreign-language Oscar candidate.

Recently released in France by Studiocanal,“In Safe Hands” follows the long and heart-wrenching journey of a baby boy from his birth to the moment he finally gets adopted.

Xavier Legrand’s “Custody,” which won two prizes at Venice last year, is competing for best director, actress (Druker) and actor Denis Ménochet. Also nominated in the best actor category are Vincent Lacoste for “Amanda,” Vincent Lindon for “En guerre,” Romain Duris for “Nos batailles” and Lutz for “Guy.”

Along with Audiard, Herry and Legrand, Gaspar Noe and Pierre Salvadori are also nominated for best director for Cannes’s Directors Fortnight hit “Climax,” and “En Liberté,” respectively.

The films were selected among 130 movies released this year by Paris-based members of the foreign press from 30 different countries. The Lumieres Awards ceremony will take place on Feb. 4 in Paris.