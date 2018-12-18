First-Look Image Revealed for ‘Monday,’ Starring ‘Captain America’s’ Sebastian Stan

The first-look image from Greek director Argyris Papadimitropoulos’ “Monday,” starring Sebastian Stan – best known for “I, Tonya” and the “Captain America” movies – and “Colette’s” Denise Gough, has been released. Protagonist Pictures will launch international sales on the pic in Berlin.

“Monday” follows the story of Mickey (Stan) and Chloe (Gough), two Americans in their mid-thirties living in Athens, who “meet in the heat of summer one whirlwind weekend,” according to a statement. “When Chloe’s time in Greece is drawing to a close, she decides to give up her high-flying job back home and explore whether one weekend’s passion can stand the reality of the inevitable Monday.”

Principal photography recently wrapped on the film, which was co-written by Papadimitropoulos and Rob Hayes. It is the director’s fourth feature, following “Suntan,” which won best film at the Edinburgh Film Festival.

“The story of Mickey and Chloe is an unflinching and fun take on the romantic relationship of two people who crave each other but are also hindered by the baggage each brings to the table,” Papadimitropoulos said. “’Monday’ is both a celebration of bigger-than-life romances, and a love letter to my city.”

The movie is produced by Christos V. Konstantakopoulos (“Before Midnight”), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (“Loving”), Damian Jones (“The Iron Lady”), and Deanna Barillari (“The Amaranth”), with Fred Berger (“La La Land”) on board as executive producer, and finance provided by Faliro House.