×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

First-Look Image Revealed for ‘Monday,’ Starring ‘Captain America’s’ Sebastian Stan

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Despina Spyrou

The first-look image from Greek director Argyris Papadimitropoulos’ “Monday,” starring Sebastian Stan – best known for “I, Tonya” and the “Captain America” movies – and “Colette’s” Denise Gough, has been released. Protagonist Pictures will launch international sales on the pic in Berlin.

“Monday” follows the story of Mickey (Stan) and Chloe (Gough), two Americans in their mid-thirties living in Athens, who “meet in the heat of summer one whirlwind weekend,” according to a statement. “When Chloe’s time in Greece is drawing to a close, she decides to give up her high-flying job back home and explore whether one weekend’s passion can stand the reality of the inevitable Monday.”

Principal photography recently wrapped on the film, which was co-written by Papadimitropoulos and Rob Hayes. It is the director’s fourth feature, following “Suntan,” which won best film at the Edinburgh Film Festival.

“The story of Mickey and Chloe is an unflinching and fun take on the romantic relationship of two people who crave each other but are also hindered by the baggage each brings to the table,” Papadimitropoulos said. “’Monday’ is both a celebration of bigger-than-life romances, and a love letter to my city.”

The movie is produced by Christos V. Konstantakopoulos (“Before Midnight”), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (“Loving”), Damian Jones (“The Iron Lady”), and Deanna Barillari (“The Amaranth”), with Fred Berger (“La La Land”) on board as executive producer, and finance provided by Faliro House.

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More Film

  • First-Look Image Revealed for ‘Monday,’ Starring

    First-Look Image Revealed for ‘Monday,’ Starring ‘Captain America’s’ Sebastian Stan

    The first-look image from Greek director Argyris Papadimitropoulos’ “Monday,” starring Sebastian Stan – best known for “I, Tonya” and the “Captain America” movies – and “Colette’s” Denise Gough, has been released. Protagonist Pictures will launch international sales on the pic in Berlin. “Monday” follows the story of Mickey (Stan) and Chloe (Gough), two Americans in [...]

  • The Wedding

    Film Review: 'The Wedding'

    Two considerations need to exist side by side when discussing “The Wedding,” the debut feature of Egyptian-American multihyphenate Sam Abbas. One involves the film itself, a dull slice of Lower Manhattan mumblecore about a heterosexual New York couple fitfully planning their wedding until she discovers his gay dalliance. The other, getting the lion’s share of [...]

  • The Best Gifts For Film Buffs

    Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Gifts For Film Buffs

    Whether you know a film buff who needs to upgrade their collection, or you just want to upgrade your movie nights at home, here are eight gifts that will cast your favorite flicks in a whole new light. 1. Ingmar Bergman’s Cinema: The Criterion Collection Thirty-nine films from the legendary Swedish filmmaker are collected in [...]

  • Ansel Elgort The Great High School

    Film News Roundup: Ansel Elgort to Star in 'The Great High School Imposter'

    In today’s film news roundup, Ansel Elgort is going to high school, “Rockaway” gets a release, and “Suspiria” producer Bradley Fischer is honored. CASTING Ansel Elgort has come aboard to star in the drama “The Great High School Imposter” for Participant Media and Condé Nast Entertainment. The project is based on a Daniel Riley GQ [...]

  • Oscars Oscar Academy Awards Placeholder

    Oscars: Film Academy Narrows the List of Contenders in Nine Categories

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced shortlists of semi-finalists in nine separate categories. From here, the organization’s separate respective branches will vote to determine nominees, which will be announced along with all other Oscar categories next month. This year marks the first year since 1979 that shortlists have been revealed in [...]

  • Watch Skylar Grey Reenact 'Aquaman' Kiss

    Watch Skylar Grey Reenact 'Aquaman' Kiss Scene With Fiance

    The melody from “Everything I Need,” the song Skylar Grey penned for “Aquaman” is used in the scene — spoiler alert — in which the titular hero (Jason Momoa) and Mera (Amber Heard) kiss while an epic battle rages on around them. Grey and her fiance Elliott Taylor reenacted the kiss in a somewhat similar [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad