First Look at Lone Scherfig’s ‘The Kindness of Strangers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Per Arnesen/HanWay Films

Variety has been given the exclusive first-look image from “The Kindness of Strangers,” the latest film from Lone Scherfig, director of the Oscar nominated “An Education.” The film is a modern-day fairy-tale set in a Russian restaurant in New York.

Zoe Kazan, Tahar Rahim, Andrea Riseborough, Caleb Landry Jones, Jay Baruchel and Bill Nighy star in the film, which is in post-production. HanWay Films is selling the pic at the Toronto Film Festival. Entertainment One will distribute it in Canada and SF Studios in Scandinavia.

The film centers on Clara (Kazan), a mother looking to avoid her abusive cop husband; Alice (Riseborough), a shy ER nurse who has found her calling running an eclectic therapy group; Marc (Rahim), an ex-con now turned manager of the restaurant; Jeff (Landry Jones), a young man in desperate need of a job; John Peter (Baruchel), a lawyer with high ethics but low self-esteem; and Timofey (Nighy), owner of the restaurant and the grandson of Russian immigrants. Scherfig wrote the screenplay.

The restaurant at the center of the action serves as “a crossroad as our characters flow in and out of each other’s lives, discovering that their liberation and hopes ultimately lie in each other’s hands,” according to a statement. “In a time of growing insecurity and little mercy, the smallest coincidences and kindness can turn into the most surprising of outcomes.”

Malene Blenkov produced the film for Denmark’s Creative Alliance and Canada’s Strada Films, in co-production with France’s D’Artagnan, Germany’s Nadcon and Sweden’s Unlimited Stories. It is financed with the support of the Danish Film Institute and Telefilm Canada, DR, Copenhagen Film Fund, the Swedish Film Institute, Film Väst, SF Studios, Nordisk Film &TV Fond, ARTE Grand Accord/WDR, Entertainment One and Ingenious Senior Film Fund.

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Film

  • First Look at Lone Scherfig's 'The

    First Look at Lone Scherfig's 'The Kindness of Strangers' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given the exclusive first-look image from “The Kindness of Strangers,” the latest film from Lone Scherfig, director of the Oscar nominated “An Education.” The film is a modern-day fairy-tale set in a Russian restaurant in New York. Zoe Kazan, Tahar Rahim, Andrea Riseborough, Caleb Landry Jones, Jay Baruchel and Bill Nighy star […]

  • Donald Sutherland To Receive Lifetime Achievement

    Donald Sutherland To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at the Zurich Film Festival

    Variety has been given the exclusive first-look image from “The Kindness of Strangers,” the latest film from Lone Scherfig, director of the Oscar nominated “An Education.” The film is a modern-day fairy-tale set in a Russian restaurant in New York. Zoe Kazan, Tahar Rahim, Andrea Riseborough, Caleb Landry Jones, Jay Baruchel and Bill Nighy star […]

  • Toronto: ‘The Inhabitant’ Closes France, Germany,

    Toronto: ‘The Inhabitant’ Closes France, Germany, Korea (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given the exclusive first-look image from “The Kindness of Strangers,” the latest film from Lone Scherfig, director of the Oscar nominated “An Education.” The film is a modern-day fairy-tale set in a Russian restaurant in New York. Zoe Kazan, Tahar Rahim, Andrea Riseborough, Caleb Landry Jones, Jay Baruchel and Bill Nighy star […]

  • Zhang Yimou Matt Damon The Great

    Venice Festival Honoree Zhang Yimou: Maestro of Modern Chinese Cinema

    Variety has been given the exclusive first-look image from “The Kindness of Strangers,” the latest film from Lone Scherfig, director of the Oscar nominated “An Education.” The film is a modern-day fairy-tale set in a Russian restaurant in New York. Zoe Kazan, Tahar Rahim, Andrea Riseborough, Caleb Landry Jones, Jay Baruchel and Bill Nighy star […]

  • James D'Arcy, Laura Harrier, Mena Massoud

    James D'Arcy, Laura Harrier, Mena Massoud to Star in Sci-Fi 'Warning' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given the exclusive first-look image from “The Kindness of Strangers,” the latest film from Lone Scherfig, director of the Oscar nominated “An Education.” The film is a modern-day fairy-tale set in a Russian restaurant in New York. Zoe Kazan, Tahar Rahim, Andrea Riseborough, Caleb Landry Jones, Jay Baruchel and Bill Nighy star […]

  • 'Brother,' Toronto-Based Family Drama, in Development

    Toronto-Based Family Drama 'Brother' To Be Developed as Film

    Variety has been given the exclusive first-look image from “The Kindness of Strangers,” the latest film from Lone Scherfig, director of the Oscar nominated “An Education.” The film is a modern-day fairy-tale set in a Russian restaurant in New York. Zoe Kazan, Tahar Rahim, Andrea Riseborough, Caleb Landry Jones, Jay Baruchel and Bill Nighy star […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad