First-Look Image Released of Caitlin Moran’s ‘How to Build a Girl’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given the exclusive first-look image for coming-of-age comedy “How to Build a Girl,” which Protagonist Pictures is selling at AFM.

The movie is directed by Coky Giedroyc, and stars “Lady Bird’s” Beanie Feldstein, Alfie Allen, best known for “Game of Thrones,” Paddy Considine and Sarah Solemani. Adapted by Caitlin Moran from her semi-autobiographical novel, it is set in 1993 and centers on a “fat, bright, funny” working-class 16-year-old girl trying to break free from her provincial town in England, and reinvent herself as a “swashbuckling top-hat-wearing rock critic” in London.

Produced by Alison Owen and Debra Hayward at Monumental Pictures, the film was co-developed by Film4, which is co-financing with Tango. Lionsgate will distribute in the U.K.

Protagonist, headed by Dave Bishop, is screening Paddy Breathnach’s drama “Rosie” at AFM. The script is written Roddy Doyle, best known for “The Commitments”; the film stars Sarah Greene and Moe Dunford.