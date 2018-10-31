You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

First-Look Image Released of Caitlin Moran’s ‘How to Build a Girl’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Protagonist Pictures

Variety has been given the exclusive first-look image for coming-of-age comedy “How to Build a Girl,” which Protagonist Pictures is selling at AFM.

The movie is directed by Coky Giedroyc, and stars “Lady Bird’s” Beanie Feldstein, Alfie Allen, best known for “Game of Thrones,” Paddy Considine and Sarah Solemani. Adapted by Caitlin Moran from her semi-autobiographical novel, it is set in 1993 and centers on a “fat, bright, funny” working-class 16-year-old girl trying to break free from her provincial town in England, and reinvent herself as a “swashbuckling top-hat-wearing rock critic” in London.

Produced by Alison Owen and Debra Hayward at Monumental Pictures, the film was co-developed by Film4, which is co-financing with Tango. Lionsgate will distribute in the U.K.

Protagonist, headed by Dave Bishop, is screening Paddy Breathnach’s drama “Rosie” at AFM. The script is written Roddy Doyle, best known for “The Commitments”; the film stars Sarah Greene and Moe Dunford.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • Exclusive First-Look Image for Caitlin Moran's

    First-Look Image Released of Caitlin Moran's 'How to Build a Girl' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given the exclusive first-look image for coming-of-age comedy “How to Build a Girl,” which Protagonist Pictures is selling at AFM. The movie is directed by Coky Giedroyc, and stars “Lady Bird’s” Beanie Feldstein, Alfie Allen, best known for “Game of Thrones,” Paddy Considine and Sarah Solemani. Adapted by Caitlin Moran from her […]

  • Mad As Birds Brings on Warner

    Mad as Birds Brings on Warner Bros. Marketing Alum Con Gornell (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given the exclusive first-look image for coming-of-age comedy “How to Build a Girl,” which Protagonist Pictures is selling at AFM. The movie is directed by Coky Giedroyc, and stars “Lady Bird’s” Beanie Feldstein, Alfie Allen, best known for “Game of Thrones,” Paddy Considine and Sarah Solemani. Adapted by Caitlin Moran from her […]

  • Anna Paquin's 'Tell It to the

    Anna Paquin's 'Tell It to the Bees' Flies to U.S. With Good Deed (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given the exclusive first-look image for coming-of-age comedy “How to Build a Girl,” which Protagonist Pictures is selling at AFM. The movie is directed by Coky Giedroyc, and stars “Lady Bird’s” Beanie Feldstein, Alfie Allen, best known for “Game of Thrones,” Paddy Considine and Sarah Solemani. Adapted by Caitlin Moran from her […]

  • Liam Hemsworth Killerman

    Liam Hemsworth's 'Killerman' Bought for U.S. by Blue Fox (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given the exclusive first-look image for coming-of-age comedy “How to Build a Girl,” which Protagonist Pictures is selling at AFM. The movie is directed by Coky Giedroyc, and stars “Lady Bird’s” Beanie Feldstein, Alfie Allen, best known for “Game of Thrones,” Paddy Considine and Sarah Solemani. Adapted by Caitlin Moran from her […]

  • The Upside Intouchables

    Gaumont Reteams with 'The Intouchables' Directors on 'The Specials' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given the exclusive first-look image for coming-of-age comedy “How to Build a Girl,” which Protagonist Pictures is selling at AFM. The movie is directed by Coky Giedroyc, and stars “Lady Bird’s” Beanie Feldstein, Alfie Allen, best known for “Game of Thrones,” Paddy Considine and Sarah Solemani. Adapted by Caitlin Moran from her […]

  • I am woman casting

    WestEnd Films Boards Helen Reddy Biopic ‘I Am Woman’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given the exclusive first-look image for coming-of-age comedy “How to Build a Girl,” which Protagonist Pictures is selling at AFM. The movie is directed by Coky Giedroyc, and stars “Lady Bird’s” Beanie Feldstein, Alfie Allen, best known for “Game of Thrones,” Paddy Considine and Sarah Solemani. Adapted by Caitlin Moran from her […]

  • Lantern Entertainment Has No Right to

    Lantern Entertainment Has No Right to Release 'Polaroid,' Bank Alleges

    Variety has been given the exclusive first-look image for coming-of-age comedy “How to Build a Girl,” which Protagonist Pictures is selling at AFM. The movie is directed by Coky Giedroyc, and stars “Lady Bird’s” Beanie Feldstein, Alfie Allen, best known for “Game of Thrones,” Paddy Considine and Sarah Solemani. Adapted by Caitlin Moran from her […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad