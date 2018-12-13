×
Filmarket Hub Announces First LatAm Pitchbox at Guadalajara Intl. Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Filmarket Hub

Online platform Filmarket Hub is bowing its first event in Latin America, teaming with one of the region’s biggest festivals, Mexico’s Guadalajara Intl. Film Festival (FICG), to take it into the premium drama series age. It is the festival’s first big event dedicated to made-for-TV content.

The call for projects is now open to the first FICG TV Pitchbox, a pitching event focused on Latin American fiction series in development, which will take place on March 13 under the auspices of the Guadalajara Festival.

Seven projects will be selected to participate in the event, which has already confirmed the involvement of HBO Latin America and Turner, two of the biggest pay TV operators and original series producers in the region. Additionally, Mexican company Cinecolor will award one of the projects with $500,000 pesos ($24,000 USD) in post-production services.

The selected projects will be given seven minutes to pitch their projects to the represented companies, and invited to take part in a networking lunch where one-one-one meetings can be organized.

Interested projects can apply directly through Filmarket Hub’s online market. The seven selected projects, along with 10 honorable mentions, will be announced on Jan 31.

On Sept. 28, Filmarket Hub hosted its first TV Pitchbox session London at the Raindance Festival. There, seven projects were selected to pitch to executives from Lionsgate, Sky, Virgin and more. The event also hosted a case study “Peaky Blinders,” by series executive producer Jamie Glazebrook.

Maintaining its focus, the second edition of the Madrid TV Pitchbox will take place on Dec. 18. Last year, online platforms HBO España and Amazon Prime Video participated. This year linear broadcasters Atresmedia, Mediaset and RTVE and pay/OTT service Movistar+ have all committed to attend.

Filmarket Hub co-founder Bernardo Gómez explained the choice of Guadalajara in a press release, saying: “After the London TV Pitchbox, the FICG TV Pitchbox is another important step in the internationalization strategy of Filmarket Hub.”

He added: “Mexico and Latin America are experiencing a boom in original series, which we have long wanted to be an active part of through a major international event.”

He continued, “In this sense, we are very happy to be able to ally with Guadalajara, a noted festival in Latin America that also shares our desire to focus on series. Filmarket Hub already has a large base of Latin American users who, until now, had not been able to enjoy such an opportunity. Our goal is to attract the best local talent and to promote it internationally through our platform.”

The 34th Guadalajara Intl. Film Festival will be held March 8-15.

