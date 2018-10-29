You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Factory Boards Claudia Pinto Emperador’s ‘The Consequences’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Varanasi

MADRID — Vicente Canales’ Film Factory Entertainment has acquired world sales rights to “The Consequences” (“Las consecuencias”), writer-director Claudia Pinto Emperador’s follow-up to her 2013 feature debut, “The Longest Distance,” which marked out the Spanish-Venezuelan writer-director as a talent to track.

A Spain-Netherlands-Belgium co-production, “The Consequences” won a €330,000 ($376,000) conditionally repayable non-interest loan for co-production from the Council of Europe’s Eurimages Fund in its latest allocation, announced Oct. 22. That followed on a Eurimages Co-production Development Award at last year’s San Sebastian Europe-Latin America Co-production Forum.

Described by Variety as an “accomplished debut,” thanks to its “well-drawn characters, engaging performances and a convincingly rooted storyline,” “The Longest Distance” won the Glauber Rocha Award for best Latin American film at  2013’s Montreal World Film Festival.

“The Longest Distance” used stunning landscape – Venezuela’s Gran Sabana region – and genre – a road movie – to frame a story of bedrock family relations – a young boy and his grandmother – tensed by common and unresolved issues of blame and guilt.

Related

Starring Juana Acosta (“Gigantes,” “The Last Panthers”), Alfredo Castro (“Tony Manero,” “From Afar”) and Carme Elías, co-star of “The Longest Distance,” “The Consequences” uses some of the self-same elements in this creatively fertile mix. Pinto herself calls it a psychological drama told as a thriller, In it, Fabiola, unsettled by the way her father César looks at her 14-year-old daughter, sets out to spy on her own family, on a trip to a small island.

“Wild, disquieting landscapes combine with a camera which hugs close to Fabiola, as if we’re spying on a spy, to dig deep into an elusive animal terrain which we don’t want to show or feel,” Pinto said in a director’s statement. She added: “Let he who is free from sin cast the first stone.”

Pinto Emperador recalled that she began to write the screenplay when she was raising her three-year-old daughter, and pregnant with her second child. “All the fears that maternity presented to me were channelled whole into the story,” she said in a statement which calls the film “a story which explores the consequences of silence and emotional legacies in a small family nucleus.”

Sonia Almarcha (“Veronica,” “Vis a Vis”), Hector Alterio (“Son of the Bride,” “Raise Ravens”) and newcomer Maria Romanillos also star in the film.

“The Consequences” part shot recently in the Valencia region of eastern Spain. It will continue shooting from April 2019 on location in Valencia and Spain’s Canary Isles, both La Palma and the striking volcanic island of La Gomera.

Using a tax vehicle, “The Longest Distance” producer Sin Rodeos Films co-produces with the Netherlands’ N279 Entertainment, headed by Els Vandervorts, a producer on Lars Von Trier’s “Dogvillle” and “Dancer in the Dark,” and Belgium’s Potemkino, headed by Peter de Maegd, whose credits include movies by Peter Greenaway (“Eisenstein in Guanajuato”), Terence Davies (“A Quiet Passion”) and Bille August (“55 Steps”).

“The Consequences” has been pre-bought by Spanish public broadcaster TVE, Valencia region state TV Apunt Media. It received financial support from the Valencian Institute of Culture (IVC) and the Netherlands Film Fund and development funding from Ibermedia.

CREDIT: Varanasi

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More Film

  • Stockholm Film Festival’s Impact Award Expands

    Natalie Portman's 'Vox Lux' Competes for Stockholm Impact Award

    MADRID — Vicente Canales’ Film Factory Entertainment has acquired world sales rights to “The Consequences” (“Las consecuencias”), writer-director Claudia Pinto Emperador’s follow-up to her 2013 feature debut, “The Longest Distance,” which marked out the Spanish-Venezuelan writer-director as a talent to track. A Spain-Netherlands-Belgium co-production, “The Consequences” won a €330,000 ($376,000) conditionally repayable non-interest loan for […]

  • Film Factory Boards Claudia Pinto Emperador’s

    Film Factory Boards Claudia Pinto Emperador’s ‘The Consequences’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID — Vicente Canales’ Film Factory Entertainment has acquired world sales rights to “The Consequences” (“Las consecuencias”), writer-director Claudia Pinto Emperador’s follow-up to her 2013 feature debut, “The Longest Distance,” which marked out the Spanish-Venezuelan writer-director as a talent to track. A Spain-Netherlands-Belgium co-production, “The Consequences” won a €330,000 ($376,000) conditionally repayable non-interest loan for […]

  • Stockholm Film Festival Places Women Front

    Stockholm Film Festival Places Women Front and Center

    MADRID — Vicente Canales’ Film Factory Entertainment has acquired world sales rights to “The Consequences” (“Las consecuencias”), writer-director Claudia Pinto Emperador’s follow-up to her 2013 feature debut, “The Longest Distance,” which marked out the Spanish-Venezuelan writer-director as a talent to track. A Spain-Netherlands-Belgium co-production, “The Consequences” won a €330,000 ($376,000) conditionally repayable non-interest loan for […]

  • Prince Rogers Nelson

    Chaka Khan and Prince Feature Documentaries Launching at AFM

    MADRID — Vicente Canales’ Film Factory Entertainment has acquired world sales rights to “The Consequences” (“Las consecuencias”), writer-director Claudia Pinto Emperador’s follow-up to her 2013 feature debut, “The Longest Distance,” which marked out the Spanish-Venezuelan writer-director as a talent to track. A Spain-Netherlands-Belgium co-production, “The Consequences” won a €330,000 ($376,000) conditionally repayable non-interest loan for […]

  • 'Tito and the Birds' Review: A

    Film Review: 'Tito and the Birds'

    MADRID — Vicente Canales’ Film Factory Entertainment has acquired world sales rights to “The Consequences” (“Las consecuencias”), writer-director Claudia Pinto Emperador’s follow-up to her 2013 feature debut, “The Longest Distance,” which marked out the Spanish-Venezuelan writer-director as a talent to track. A Spain-Netherlands-Belgium co-production, “The Consequences” won a €330,000 ($376,000) conditionally repayable non-interest loan for […]

  • Janet Yang Film producer Janet Yang,

    U.S.-China Summit: Janet Yang Optimistic Despite Industry, Political Woes

    MADRID — Vicente Canales’ Film Factory Entertainment has acquired world sales rights to “The Consequences” (“Las consecuencias”), writer-director Claudia Pinto Emperador’s follow-up to her 2013 feature debut, “The Longest Distance,” which marked out the Spanish-Venezuelan writer-director as a talent to track. A Spain-Netherlands-Belgium co-production, “The Consequences” won a €330,000 ($376,000) conditionally repayable non-interest loan for […]

  • Olivia Munn, left, and Jacob Tremblay

    China Box Office: ‘The Predator’ Tops Another Slow Weekend

    MADRID — Vicente Canales’ Film Factory Entertainment has acquired world sales rights to “The Consequences” (“Las consecuencias”), writer-director Claudia Pinto Emperador’s follow-up to her 2013 feature debut, “The Longest Distance,” which marked out the Spanish-Venezuelan writer-director as a talent to track. A Spain-Netherlands-Belgium co-production, “The Consequences” won a €330,000 ($376,000) conditionally repayable non-interest loan for […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad