×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Los Cabos Best Mexican Film ‘Feral’ Picked up by One Eyed Films (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Los Cabos Film Festival

Andrés Kaiser’s found-footage thriller “Feral,” a Fipresci and Best Mexican Feature winner after its world premiere at the Los Cabos Film Festival, has been picked up by U.K. sales company One Eyed Films in the run-up to this year’s Ventana Sur.

A participant at last year’s Ventana Sur Blood Window and Impulso Morelia works in progress sections, the feature is an isolated Oaxaca mountain cabin in the woods-set mockumentary which mixes found footage and witness interviews to tell the story of a defrocked clergyman who lives with three “savage” children he discovered chained in a nearby cave.

“We think that documentaries are real,” explained Kaiser. “That they have nothing to do with fiction. This perception of genre is the mechanism by which ‘Feral’ projects the most hidden horror of the human species: the deep ocean of chaos and darkness that awaits after the encounter with our wild essence.”

As the footage, past and present, comes together, lines blur and it becomes difficult to tell who the real savages are. The children, devoid of social contact through their formative years, alternate between animal-like fear and anger, and a more curious nature recognizable as human. Meanwhile, the monk’s past is uncovered while his motivations are called into question.

Related

One Eyed Films boast an international catalog of indie cinema, focusing heavily on genre films. Their collection of science fiction, fantasy and horror films have racked up awards at major genre festivals such as Korea’s Bucheon, Mexico’s Morbido, and Catalonia’s Sitges and a host of others as well as broader-audience festivals like Rotterdam, BFI London and Karlovy Vary.

In a statement, One Eyed Films explained the allure of “Feral” saying: “We found great appeal in the alluring, spellbinding mystery woven by fascinating found footage narrative trying to uncover events occurred in the depths of a remote forest clearing in Oaxaca involving religion, catechism, superstitions and the quest for the meaning of nature or nurture in humanity.”

“Feral” was co-produced by Latino production company Itaca Films and Nicole Maynard Pinto and Kaisér at Cine Feral.

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More Film

  • Ventana Sur’s Blood Window, Detailed Breakdown

    Ventana Sur’s Blood Window 2018: Gore is More

    Andrés Kaiser’s found-footage thriller “Feral,” a Fipresci and Best Mexican Feature winner after its world premiere at the Los Cabos Film Festival, has been picked up by U.K. sales company One Eyed Films in the run-up to this year’s Ventana Sur. A participant at last year’s Ventana Sur Blood Window and Impulso Morelia works in […]

  • ‘Feral’ Sales Rights To One Eyed

    Los Cabos Best Mexican Film ‘Feral’ Picked up by One Eyed Films (EXCLUSIVE)

    Andrés Kaiser’s found-footage thriller “Feral,” a Fipresci and Best Mexican Feature winner after its world premiere at the Los Cabos Film Festival, has been picked up by U.K. sales company One Eyed Films in the run-up to this year’s Ventana Sur. A participant at last year’s Ventana Sur Blood Window and Impulso Morelia works in […]

  • Marrakech Artistic Boss Christoph Terhechte on

    Marrakech Artistic Chief Christoph Terhechte on Reinvigorating Festival

    Andrés Kaiser’s found-footage thriller “Feral,” a Fipresci and Best Mexican Feature winner after its world premiere at the Los Cabos Film Festival, has been picked up by U.K. sales company One Eyed Films in the run-up to this year’s Ventana Sur. A participant at last year’s Ventana Sur Blood Window and Impulso Morelia works in […]

  • Colin Farrell Michelle Dockery

    Colin Farrell, Michelle Dockery Join Matthew McConaughey's 'Toff Guys'

    Andrés Kaiser’s found-footage thriller “Feral,” a Fipresci and Best Mexican Feature winner after its world premiere at the Los Cabos Film Festival, has been picked up by U.K. sales company One Eyed Films in the run-up to this year’s Ventana Sur. A participant at last year’s Ventana Sur Blood Window and Impulso Morelia works in […]

  • avengers infinity war

    What's Coming to Netflix in December 2018

    Andrés Kaiser’s found-footage thriller “Feral,” a Fipresci and Best Mexican Feature winner after its world premiere at the Los Cabos Film Festival, has been picked up by U.K. sales company One Eyed Films in the run-up to this year’s Ventana Sur. A participant at last year’s Ventana Sur Blood Window and Impulso Morelia works in […]

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda Walk of Fame Honor

    Lin-Manuel Miranda on 'Inheriting This Incredible Legacy' With 'Mary Poppins Returns'

    Andrés Kaiser’s found-footage thriller “Feral,” a Fipresci and Best Mexican Feature winner after its world premiere at the Los Cabos Film Festival, has been picked up by U.K. sales company One Eyed Films in the run-up to this year’s Ventana Sur. A participant at last year’s Ventana Sur Blood Window and Impulso Morelia works in […]

  • Megan (Shay Mitchell) realizes that something

    Box Office: 'Possession of Hannah Grace' Materializes $625,000 on Thursday Night

    Andrés Kaiser’s found-footage thriller “Feral,” a Fipresci and Best Mexican Feature winner after its world premiere at the Los Cabos Film Festival, has been picked up by U.K. sales company One Eyed Films in the run-up to this year’s Ventana Sur. A participant at last year’s Ventana Sur Blood Window and Impulso Morelia works in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad