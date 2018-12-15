×
European Film Awards Handed Out (Live and Updating)

CREDIT: Photographer: regine de lazzaris aka greta de lazzaris

Marcello Fonte, the star of Matteo Garrone’s “Dogman,” won the prize for best actor at the 31st edition of the European Film Awards, which is being hosted Saturday evening in Seville, Spain.

“Dogman” is one of the movies that dominated the awards nominations, along with Pawel Pawlikowski’s “Cold War,” Alice Rohrwacher’s “Happy as Lazzaro,” Lukas Dhont’s “Girl” and Ali Abbasi’s “Border,” all of which world premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

“Girl,” which represents Belgium in the foreign-language Oscar race and won four awards at Cannes, picked up the European Discovery prize.

The European Film Awards audiences paid tribute to Ukranian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who is a political prisoner, and Russian helmer Kirill Serebrennikov (“Summer”), who is currently on house arrest and facing a trial.

Ralph Fiennes will receive the European Achievement in World Cinema Award. Besides Wim Wenders, president of the European Film Academy, the awards are being presented by Rossy de Palma, Ashraf Barhom, Amira Casar, Anamaria Marinca, Ivan Shvedoff and Tom Wlaschiha.

THE 2017 EUROPEAN FILM AWARDS WINNERS ARE (IN BOLD):

BEST EUROPEAN FILM

“Border,” Ali Abbasi
“Cold War,” Pawel Pawlikowski
“Dogman,” Matteo Garrone
“Girl,” Lukas Dhont
“Happy As Lazzaro,” Alice Rorhwacher

EUROPEAN COMEDY

“C’est La Vie,” Olivier Nakache, Eric Toledano
“Diamantino,” Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt
“The Death Of Stalin,” Armando Iannucci

EUROPEAN DIRECTOR

Ali Abbasi, “Border”
Pawel Pawlikowski, “Cold War”
Matteo Garrone, “Dogman”
Samuel Maoz, “Foxtrot”
Alice Rorhwacher, “Happy As Lazzaro”

EUROPEAN ACTRESS

Eva Melander, “Border”
Joanna Kulig, “Cold War”
Marie Baumer, “3 Days In Quiberon”
Barbara Lennie, “Petra”
Alba Rorhwacher, “Happy As Lazzaro”
Halldora Geirhardsdottir, “Woman At War”

EUROPEAN ACTOR

Sverrir Gudnason, “Borg/McEnroe”
Tomasz Kot, “Cold War”
Marcello Fonte, “Dogman”
Victor Polster, “Girl”
Jakob Cedergren, “The Guilty”
Rupert Everett, “The Happy Prince”

EUROPEAN SCREENWRITER

Ali Abbasi, Isabelle Eklof & John Ajvide Lindqvist, “Border”
Pawel Pawlikowski, “Cold War”
Matteo Garrone, Ugo Chiti, Massimo Gaudioso, “Dogman”
Alice Rorhwacher, “Happy As Lazzaro”
Gustav Moller & Emil Nygaard Albertsen, “The Guilty”

EUROPEAN DISCOVERY – PRIX FIPRESCI

“Girl”
“One Day”
“Scary Mother”
“The Guilty”
“Those Who Are Fine”
“Touch Me Not”

EUROPEAN DOCUMENTARY

“A Woman Captured”
“Bergman – A Year In A Life”
“Of Fathers And Sons”
“The Distant Barking Of Dogs”
“The Silence Of Others”

EUROPEAN ANIMATED FEATURE

“Another Day Of Life”
“Early Man”
“The Breadwinner”
“White Fang”

    

