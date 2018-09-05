Errol Morris Defends Decision to Make Steve Bannon Documentary

Speaking at the Venice Film Festival where his Steve Bannon documentary “American Dharma” is set to premiere Wednesday, Errol Morris defended his decision to give Donald Trump’s former chief strategist further attention.
Morris said at a press conference that “disturbing things are happening in the U.S. and the world, and it is important for us in the U.S. to understand what’s going on. To ignore it would be a big mistake.”
Bannon was not present at the press conference and Morris said that his understanding was that Bannon had not been invited to the festival, although he is in Venice and is expected to make an appearance on the red carpet at the premiere.
More to follow.
