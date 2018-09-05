Endemol Shine Brazil Launches Scripted and Doc Unit (EXCLUSIVE)

In a bid to further expand its programming offers, Endemol Shine Brazil has launched a new scripted and documentary division. The unit will be tapping local talent and ideas by developing new scripted projects for the Brazilian market.

Among its first scripted productions is “Nem da Rocinha,” based on the life of Antônio Francisco Bonfim Lopes – aka Nem da Rocinha – a notorious Brazilian drug lord who led drug trafficking operations in the Rio de Janeiro southern Rocinha favela. Endemol Shine Brazil is distributing the series, a co-production with local producer Total Filmes, which acquired the rights to the story. The plan is to produce two 10-episode seasons of the scripted series and a 90-minute documentary with Nem on camera telling his version of the story.

Total Filmes, led by Walkiria Barbosa, is one of the leading film and TV producers in Brazil. It recently produced the Brazilian remake of Eugenio Derbez’s record-busting dramedy “Instructions Not Included” with Fox Film Brazil.

Led by Endemol Shine Brazil managing director Juliana Algañaraz, the unit aims to build on Endemol Shine Latino’s success in Latin America and adapt some of Endemol Shine Group’s rich trove of scripted formats for the Brazilian market.

“There’s a fantastic pool of talent here in Brazil and we plan to build on our creative success by investing in partnerships with local authors and producers to produce world-class content for all broadcasters and platforms,” said Algañaraz, adding: “Without a doubt, the appetite for non-English language scripted is growing and by leveraging the global scale of Endemol Shine Group we can bring Brazilian content to global audiences.”

Endemol Shine Latino President Laurens Drillich said: “The addition of a scripted and documentary department is the logical next step for us in this territory, as we continue to focus on this popular genre across all of Latin America.”

Endemol Shine Brazil is a division of Endemol Shine North America.

Internationally, Endemol Shine Group produces scripted programming in 15 languages around the world. This includes hits “Black Mirror,” produced by House of Tomorrow, for Netflix, “Peaky Blinders,” from Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions, for the BBC) “Grantchester,” made by Kudos and Masterpiece for ITV, and “Humans,” another Kudos production, for Channel 4 and AMC. The series have all sold to more than 100 territories.