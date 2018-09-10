Endemol Shine Boomdog Taps Leo Zimbron (EXCLUSIVE)

Seasoned Mexican Film-TV producer to head new scripted programming unit

Endemol Shine Boomdog, a division of Endemol Shine North America, has tapped seasoned Mexican film and TV producer Leo Zimbron to head its new scripted unit.

Zimbron’s credits in both fields include Netflix’s first original production in Mexico, the hit soccer-themed comedy series “Club de Cuervos,” now on its fourth season.

Formed last year through the merger of Endemol Shine Latino and Mexico City-based Boomdog, Endemol Shine Boomdog (ESB) has been ramping up its production of both scripted and non-scripted content for the U.S. Hispanic and Mexican TV markets.

“I can’t think of a more accomplished, better-suited producer and executive than Leo Zimbron to lead our fast-growing scripted team here at Endemol Shine Boomdog,” said company CEO Alejandro Rincon. “We recently began our push into developing high-quality scripted content and Leo’s arrival will undoubtedly supercharge our efforts; we are all excited about his arrival,” he continued.

Zimbron said, “Content creation and production is growing at unprecedented levels internationally and I want to grow with the market and take on the challenge to fulfill global needs.”

“It’s a strong opportunity for me to grow a premium TV business that is now the to-go media for the most respected filmmakers in the world,” said Zimbron on joining ESB.

“My goal is to develop projects that will appeal to big talent in all the areas and to also find new storytellers,” he said, adding: “Endemol Shine is the TV studio with the independent spirit I want to be with.”  Zimbron intends to continue making movies through the shingle he founded, Traziende Films. In 2013, Zimbron released hit comedy “Nosotros los Nobles,” Gary Alazraki’s debut film, which broke the Mexican box office record for a film and has become the top film of all time on all platforms in Mexico.

His most recent mainstream movies have been Issa Lopez’s “Todo Mal” and Jose Bojorquez’s “Mas Sabe el Diablo por Viejo.”

On the international end, he has produced such hits as Pantelion U.S. release, “Pulling Strings” and horror pic “Darker than Night,” which was the first 3D action movie produced in Mexico.

Prior to founding Traziende, Zimbron launched Warner Bros. Pictures’ local production operations in Mexico in 2005. With the studio, he produced a number of hit films, including “Efectos Secundarios,” “Bajo la Sal,” “No eres tu soy yo” and “Viento en Contra.”

Endemol Shine Boomdog has produced some of the most notable non-scripted and scripted series in the region, including “Mira Quien Baila” for Univision, “MasterChef Latino” for Telemundo, “El Vato” for Universo/Netflix, as well as “MasterChef Mexico” for TV Azteca and “Chumel con Chumel Torres” for HBO.

Upcoming series include drama series “Nicky Jam: El Ganador” for Telemundo/Netflix, “Love Clicks” for Telemundo.com, “Origenes,” and dramas “To Selena with Love,” “El Clan” and “Subete a Mi Moto—The History of Menudo.”

