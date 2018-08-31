Le Pacte Boards ‘Phil Tippett, Mad Dreams and Monsters’ Documentary (EXCLUSIVE)

Le Pacte has acquired international sales and French distribution rights to “Phil Tippett, Mad Dreams and Monsters,” a documentary directed by Gilles Penso and Alexandre Poncet, the pair behind the critically acclaimed documentary “The Frankenstein Complex.”

“Mad Dreams and Monsters” charts the sprawling career of Tippett, the animator and vfx artist who won two Oscars for his work on “The Return of the Jedi” and “Jurassic Park.” The documentary showcases exclusive archives from Tippett Studio and discusses his achievements through interviews with Tippett himself, as well as George Lucas, Steven Spielberg and Paul Verhoeven.

Le Pacte also handled “The Frankenstein Complex,” which shed light on the craft of movie creatures featured in blockbusters such as “King Kong,” “Avatar,” “Star Wars” and “The Lord of the Rings.”

“‘The Frankenstein Complex’ was a big hit for us — we sold it around the world,” said Camille Neel, head of international sales at Le Pacte, which is at the Venice Film Festival with Joachim Lafosse’s “Keep Going” (pictured) and Valerio Mieli’s “Ricordi?” Both those titles are part of the Venice Days strand.

“We find that there is a great appetite from distributors and audiences for this type of well-polished documentary delivering a behind-the-scene look on the making of Hollywood blockbusters, from the the creation of designs to the animation techniques,” Neel said.

Now in post-production, “Mad Dreams and Monsters” will be ready early next year.

Le Pacte has also boarded a handful of high-concept French comedies, notably Benoit Forgeard’s “All About Yves” and Elise Otzenberger’s feature debut, “My Polish Honeymoon.”

“All About Yves” stars William Lebghil (“The Freshmen”) and Doria Tillier (“Mr. & Mrs. Adelman”) and centers on a young man whose modest life is turned upside down by a “smart” refrigerator, which becomes his ghost writer. Forgeard previously directed “Gaz de France” and “Respect,” which played at Locarno.

“My Polish Honeymoon,” produced by Rectangle Prods. (“Climax”), stars Judith Chemla (“C’est la vie”) and Arthur Igual as Anna and Adam, newlywed Parisians who honeymoon in Poland, where Anna hopes to reconnect with her Jewish heritage and discover more about her family history. But things don’t go according to plan. “It’s a comedy which has a lot of depth,” said Neel. “It’s both funny and emotional, and it also calls out racism of all kinds and people who make a business out of the Shoah.”

Besides “Ricordi?” and “Keep Going,” Le Pacte’s slate of completed films includes Catherine Corsini’s “An Impossible Love,” Thomas Lilti’s “The Freshmen” and Patrick Cassir’s “Our Happy Holiday.”