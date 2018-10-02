You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Doc & Film International Boards Filippo Meneghetti’s ‘Deux’

CREDIT: Paprika

Doc & Film International has boarded Italian filmmaker Filippo Meneghetti’s feature debut “Deux” which is being produced by France’s Paprika Films, Luxembourg’s Tarantula and Belgium’s Artémis.

The movie started shooting Oct. 1 and stars German veteran actress Barbara Sukowa (“Lola,””Rosa Luxemburg”), Martine Chevallier (Pas son genre”) and Léa Drucker (“Custody”).

“Deux” follows two retired women, Nina et Madeleine, who are secretly in love with each other, and are believed to be simple neighbors as they live in the same building. One event causes them to separate abruptly while the daughter of Madeleine discovers her mother’s secret life. The two women will seek to reunite in spite of challenges.

Meneghetti wrote the script with Malysone Bovorasmy, in collaboration with Florence Vignon and Marion Vernoux. Meneghetti previously directed three shorts, “Undici,””l’Intruso” and “La Bête.”

Sophie Dulac Distribution will release “Deux” in France. Pierre-Emmanuel Fleurantin and Laurent Baujard at Paprika Films are producing “Deux,” with Donato Rotunno and Elise André at Tarantula, and Patrick and Stéphane Quinet at Artemis Films co-producing. Doc & Film is representing “Deux” in international markets.

Aside from his producing activities, Fleurantin is also the co-founder and CEO of Les Arcs European Film Festival which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Paprika’s current slate also includes “White Plastic Sky” (pictured), and ecology-themed dystopian animated feature directed by Tibor Bánóczki and Sarolta Szabó, the duo behind the critically successful shorts “Les Conquerants” and “Leftover.”

