‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Actress Jing Lusi Cast in Amazon Series ‘The Feed’ (EXCLUSIVE)

British-Chinese rising star Jing Lusi, who appears in the Warner Bros. hit “Crazy Rich Asians,” has been cast in Amazon’s psychological thriller series “The Feed,” alongside Guy Burnet, Nina Toussaint White, David Thewlis and Michelle Fairley.

Lusi, who previously starred in “Stan Lee’s Lucky Man,” plays Amanda Ling in “Crazy Rich Asians,” opposite Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding and Gemma Chan with Jon M. Chu directing. The film, which premiered in the U.S. on Aug. 15, has grossed $35.9 million worldwide to date, with many major markets still to open.

“The Feed,” based on the novel by Nick Clark Windo, is set in London. It centers on a technology called “The Feed,” implanted into people’s brains allowing them to share information and memories instantly. The show, directed by Carl Tibbets and created by Channing Powell, premieres next year.

In October, Jing will be seen in “The Romanoffs,” again for Amazon Studios. The anthology series focuses on the people who believe they are descendants of the Romanov family, the last dynasty to rule Russia before the Bolsheviks took control. Created by Matthew Weiner, Jing appears alongside Isabelle Huppert, Christina Hendricks and John Slattery.

Early next year, she will be seen in Kirstie Swain’s adaptation of Rose Cartwright’s biography, “Pure,” for Channel 4. Directed by Aneil Karia and Alicia MacDonald, the series also stars Joe Cole and will be distributed by BBC Worldwide.

Lusi is represented by United Agents in the U.K., and APA and MGMT Entertainment in the U.S.