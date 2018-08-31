‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Actress Jing Lusi Cast in Amazon Series ‘The Feed’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jing LusiWarner Bros. Pictures premiere of 'Crazy Rich Asians' at TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 7 August 2018
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstoc

British-Chinese rising star Jing Lusi, who appears in the Warner Bros. hit “Crazy Rich Asians,” has been cast in Amazon’s psychological thriller series “The Feed,” alongside Guy Burnet, Nina Toussaint White, David Thewlis and Michelle Fairley.

Lusi, who previously starred in “Stan Lee’s Lucky Man,” plays Amanda Ling in “Crazy Rich Asians,” opposite Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding and Gemma Chan with Jon M. Chu directing. The film, which premiered in the U.S. on Aug. 15, has grossed $35.9 million worldwide to date, with many major markets still to open.

“The Feed,” based on the novel by Nick Clark Windo, is set in London. It centers on a technology called “The Feed,” implanted into people’s brains allowing them to share information and memories instantly. The show, directed by Carl Tibbets and created by Channing Powell, premieres next year.

In October, Jing will be seen in “The Romanoffs,” again for Amazon Studios. The anthology series focuses on the people who believe they are descendants of the Romanov family, the last dynasty to rule Russia before the Bolsheviks took control. Created by Matthew Weiner, Jing appears alongside Isabelle Huppert, Christina Hendricks and John Slattery.

Early next year, she will be seen in Kirstie Swain’s adaptation of Rose Cartwright’s biography, “Pure,” for Channel 4. Directed by Aneil Karia and Alicia MacDonald, the series also stars Joe Cole and will be distributed by BBC Worldwide.

Lusi is represented by United Agents in the U.K., and APA and MGMT Entertainment in the U.S.

Popular on Variety

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

More Film

  • Jing LusiWarner Bros. Pictures premiere of

    ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Actress Jing Lusi Cast in Amazon Series ‘The Feed’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    British-Chinese rising star Jing Lusi, who appears in the Warner Bros. hit “Crazy Rich Asians,” has been cast in Amazon’s psychological thriller series “The Feed,” alongside Guy Burnet, Nina Toussaint White, David Thewlis and Michelle Fairley. Lusi, who previously starred in “Stan Lee’s Lucky Man,” plays Amanda Ling in “Crazy Rich Asians,” opposite Constance Wu, […]

  • 'Non-Fiction' Review

    Venice Film Review: 'Non-Fiction'

    British-Chinese rising star Jing Lusi, who appears in the Warner Bros. hit “Crazy Rich Asians,” has been cast in Amazon’s psychological thriller series “The Feed,” alongside Guy Burnet, Nina Toussaint White, David Thewlis and Michelle Fairley. Lusi, who previously starred in “Stan Lee’s Lucky Man,” plays Amanda Ling in “Crazy Rich Asians,” opposite Constance Wu, […]

  • John Cho stars as David Kim

    Box Office: 'Searching' Finds $425,000 on Thursday Night

    British-Chinese rising star Jing Lusi, who appears in the Warner Bros. hit “Crazy Rich Asians,” has been cast in Amazon’s psychological thriller series “The Feed,” alongside Guy Burnet, Nina Toussaint White, David Thewlis and Michelle Fairley. Lusi, who previously starred in “Stan Lee’s Lucky Man,” plays Amanda Ling in “Crazy Rich Asians,” opposite Constance Wu, […]

  • Could Orson Welles Compete for an

    Could Orson Welles Compete for an Oscar One Last Time?

    British-Chinese rising star Jing Lusi, who appears in the Warner Bros. hit “Crazy Rich Asians,” has been cast in Amazon’s psychological thriller series “The Feed,” alongside Guy Burnet, Nina Toussaint White, David Thewlis and Michelle Fairley. Lusi, who previously starred in “Stan Lee’s Lucky Man,” plays Amanda Ling in “Crazy Rich Asians,” opposite Constance Wu, […]

  • Coen Brothers Confirm Theatrical Release for

    Coen Brothers Confirm Theatrical Release for 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs'

    British-Chinese rising star Jing Lusi, who appears in the Warner Bros. hit “Crazy Rich Asians,” has been cast in Amazon’s psychological thriller series “The Feed,” alongside Guy Burnet, Nina Toussaint White, David Thewlis and Michelle Fairley. Lusi, who previously starred in “Stan Lee’s Lucky Man,” plays Amanda Ling in “Crazy Rich Asians,” opposite Constance Wu, […]

  • Alberto Barbera, Paolo BarattaVirtual Reality jury

    Venice Film Festival Signs Gender-Parity Pledge

    British-Chinese rising star Jing Lusi, who appears in the Warner Bros. hit “Crazy Rich Asians,” has been cast in Amazon’s psychological thriller series “The Feed,” alongside Guy Burnet, Nina Toussaint White, David Thewlis and Michelle Fairley. Lusi, who previously starred in “Stan Lee’s Lucky Man,” plays Amanda Ling in “Crazy Rich Asians,” opposite Constance Wu, […]

  • Lady Gaga Bradley Cooper

    Bradley Cooper on Casting Lady Gaga for 'A Star Is Born': 'I Fell in Love With Her Face and Eyes'

    British-Chinese rising star Jing Lusi, who appears in the Warner Bros. hit “Crazy Rich Asians,” has been cast in Amazon’s psychological thriller series “The Feed,” alongside Guy Burnet, Nina Toussaint White, David Thewlis and Michelle Fairley. Lusi, who previously starred in “Stan Lee’s Lucky Man,” plays Amanda Ling in “Crazy Rich Asians,” opposite Constance Wu, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad