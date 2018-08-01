Cinema do Brasil, Apex-Brasil Dish Distribution Dollars

Cinema do Brasil and Apex-Brasil have announced the 2018 winners of the Cinema do Brasil Distribution Support Awards. The seven chosen films will share $100,000 in funding, to be used towards international distribution. The stated goal of the joint program is to stimulate the circulation of Brazilian productions abroad.

The awarded financing is a mix of public and private funding, 80% being provided by Apex-Brasil and the other 20% from Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Itamaraty Cultural Department.

The distribution companies granted the award must invest an equal or greater sum into the P & A of the film in their markets. Once the film is released, the distributor sends Cinema do Brasil a report on audience and box office revenues for the film, copies of formal bills which demonstrate expenditures and invoices in P&A that prove to be at least twice the amount granted by the award.

A commission composed of representatives from Cinema do Brasil and professionals from the international distribution market evaluated all the applications and selected the winning films. The jury consisted of Cinema do Brasil executive manager Ana Letícia Fialho, the Itamaraty Cultural Department’s Paula Alves de Souza, and Mauricio Kinoshita, producer of the São Paulo Intl. Film Festival.

“Cinema do Brasil looks for territorial balance between the applicant companies, and for diversity of regions in which the movies will be distributed,” Fialho told Variety.

She also listed other factors taken into consideration such as: “A release plan for the film with priority given to more detailed applications which displayed examples of expected release dates and confirmations of screening venues; the distributor’s portfolio; the film’s budget; and previous support awards granted to the distribution company, the film or its production company.”

Films selected to receive distribution awards run a large gamut.

“Araby” is a political road film from writer-directors João Dumans and Affonso Uchoa which competed at the Rotterdam and San Sebastian festivals. It’s produced by Pique-Bandeira Filmes and will be distributed in Argentina by Cinetren.

“Liquid Truth,” from the up-and-coming film-TV director Carolina Jabor, was produced by top independent Conspiração and Globo Filmes, the film arm of the Brazilian TV giant. The tale of a swimming coach accused of abusing one of his young students, the feature will be distributed in Switzerland by Trigon Film.

One of the iconic upscale Brazilian genre movies of this decade, “Good Manners” is a stylish fantasy horror film produced by Dezenove Som e Imagens, a bastion of new talent in Brazil, and directed by Juliana Rojas and Marco Dutra, who joint debut, “Hard Labor” impressed in 2014’s Cannes Un Certain Regard. A tale about an expecting mother and the nurse she hires to care for her unborn child, the film won a special jury prize in main International Competition at last year’s Locarno and It will be distributed by Jour2 Fête in France and Distrib Films in the U.S.

Selected for Sundance Festival, “Loveling” is a tribute to battling motherhood, and a recognition of its anxieties, as a mother prepares hersself for her eldest son’s departure from home. Produced by Bubbles Project, it will be distributed by Aerofilmes in the Czech Republic, Best Films in Poland, Bteam Pictures in Spain, Piano in Mexico and Strada Films in Greece.

“Hard Paint” from Márcio Reolon and Filipe Matzembacher, was produced by Besouro Filmes. The film features a shy young man who only comes out of his shell when streaming video of himself smearing neon paint over his body. The question is whether a love affair helps him blossom in real life. Tongariro Releasing will distribute in Poland.

Sold and U.S. released by Miami-based FiGa Films, Julia Solomonoff’s “Nobody’s Watching” boasting a prestige multi-lateral team of producers drawn from at least five countries: Cepa Audiovisual, MadLove Film Factory, Taiga Filmes e Video, Aleph Motion Picture, LA Panda Prods., Travesía Prods., Miss Wasabi, Perdomo Prods., Shortcut International, Épicentre Films Production. Competing at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, and a winningly distinctive take on an Argentine immigrant in New York. Pro Fun will distribute in Germany.

Playing Toronto’s Masters section, “Zama” from Argentina’s Lucrécia Martel was that country’s submission to the 2017 Academy Awards. The existential period piece was lead-produced by Argentina’s Rei Cine and Brazil’s Bananeira Filmes and will be distributed in France by Shellac and Austria by FilmGarten.