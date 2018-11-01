China’s H.G.C. Entertainment Acquires Big Norwegian Biopic ‘Amundsen’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading Chinese sales/distribution company H.G.C. Entertainment has come on board Espen Sandberg’s “Amundsen,” the high-profile Norwegian historical drama about Arctic explorer Roald Amundsen.

Sold by SF Studios, “Amundsen” is headlined by “Fantastic Beasts” star Katherine Waterston. Sandberg is the Norwegian director of Golden Globe- and Oscar-nominated “Kon-Tiki” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.”

H.G.C. Entertainment will release “Amundsen” in China and will be selling the movie across Asia excluding Japan and Taiwan. SF Studios has also pre-sold “Amundsen” to Bonton Film for the Czech Republic and Slovakia, Cai Chang Intl. for Taiwan and Stars Media Intl. for the ex-Yugoslavia countries including Albania. The deal with H.G.C. Entertainment was negotiated by Martin Ilievski at SF Studios and Ying Li, president of H.G.C. Entertainment.

The film is currently in post and SF Studios will present a promo to buyers at the AFM on Nov. 1.

Set to be distributed by SF Studios in Norway on Feb. 15, “Amundsen” will be the biggest Norwegian release of 2019, surpassing previous big releases such as “The Wave,” “Kon-Tiki” and “The 12th Man.” SF Studios will also release the film in Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

“Ever since the first time I’ve heard there would be a film about the great Roald Amundsen I knew it was a story for the whole world (but) I did not imagine that ‘Amundsen’ would travel to almost all of Asia before the film’s European distribution had been secured,” said Anita Simovic, head of international sales at SF Studios, who added that the Scandinavian banner has been working with H.G.C. Entertainment since 2008.

Reacting to the deal with H.G.C. Entertainment, Espen Horn, the film’s producer and partner at Motion Blur, said that the fact that a film “company from such a far away and influential country as China share (their) passion at such an early stage is very rewarding. As producers we are deeply passionate about our film and our national hero Mr. Roald Amundsen and we have spent the last 24 months focusing solely on making the best film possible,” the producer added.

“Asian audiences are full of desire and passion for the genre of Antarctic and Arctic adventure. Thus we hope this film can bring more adventure experience to Asian audiences on the screen,” said H.G.C. Entertainment’s CEO Peter Li.

Li said the company is “also expecting to deliver the message to Asian audience regarding the hero’s strong will and the tenacious attitude when he was in the extremely difficult environment.”

“Amundsen” will be released in Asia next spring. Li said H.G.C. Entertainment was looking forward to join forces with SF Studios more more high-profile films in the near future.