Charlie Hunnam Joins Cast of Justin Kurzel’s ‘True History of The Kelly Gang’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Charlie Hunnam
Charlie Hunnam (“Sons of Anarchy”) has joined the cast of Justin Kurzel’s “True History of The Kelly Gang” with George MacKay (“Captain Fantastic”), Russell Crowe (“Gladiator”), Nicholas Hoult (“Mad Max: Fury Road”) and Essie Davis (“The Babadook”).

Kurzel directs the film from a screenplay by Shaun Grant (“Berlin Syndrome”), based on Peter Carey’s Booker Prize-winning novel of the same title, about notorious bushranger Ned Kelly (MacKay), one of the world’s greatest outlaws, and the colonial badlands from which he rose. The film will be wrapping principal photography on Sept.8

The cast of “True History of The Kelly Gang” includes Thomasin McKenzie (“Leave No Trace”), Sean Keenan (“Strangerland”), Harry Greenwood (“The Nightingale”) and Earl Cave (“Born to Kill”).

The film is being produced by Liz Watts from Porchlight Films, Hal Vogel from Daybreak Pictures, Justin Kurzel and Paul Ranford. Financiers include La Cinéfacture and Memento, with principal production investment from Screen Australia and Film4 in association with Film Victoria. The film was developed with Film4, Screen Australia and Film Victoria.

“I feel blessed that Charlie joined this cast. He has created the most unique and distinct character for this film and it has been a real highlight to work with him,” said Kurzel. “It has been a real honor working with this super talented crew and an honor to collaborate with such distinguished and talented actors.”

Kurzel previously directed “Assassin’s Creed” (which grossed $240 million worldwide) with Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, and “Macbeth” with Fassbender and Cotillard which competed at Cannes in 2015, and “Snowtown Murders.”

Crowe is repped by WME; MacKay by Gordon and French and UTA; Hoult by 42 and UTA; Davis by United Agents and WME. Justin Kurzel is repped by CAA.

The film will be distributed in Australia and New Zealand by Transmission Films. Memento Films International handles international sales. Memento’s Toronto slate also includes “Against All Enemies” with Kristen Stewart.

  • Disney Veteran Jay Williams Joins Design

    Disney Veteran Jay Williams Joins Design Studio Super 78 (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Jennifer Garner stars in PEPPERMINT

    Film Review: 'Peppermint'

  • Donald Tang

    Global Road Files for Bankruptcy

  • Michael Moore Donald Trump

    Trump, #MeToo Loom Large at Toronto Film Festival

  • Steve Bannon, the former adviser to

    Errol Morris Defends Controversial Steve Bannon Documentary

  • Gemma Arterton

    Gemma Arterton to Play Dusty Springfield in 'So Much Love'

  • 'Vox Lux' Helmer Brady Corbet Write,

    'Vox Lux' Helmer Brady Corbet to Write, Direct 'The Brutalist'

