×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Capernaum’ Director Nadine Labaki Responds to Globes Nomination

By

Ben's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nadine Labaki (Director, Co-Writer)New York Special Screening and Reception for Sony Pictures Classics film 'Capernaum', USA - 07 Nov 2018
CREDIT: Marion Curtis/Starpix for Sony P

Marking the first-ever nod for the Lebanese filmmaker and only the second for her home country, “Capernaum” director Nadine Labaki didn’t have much time to celebrate when she learned of her film’s Golden Globe nomination for foreign-language picture on Thursday.

“I haven’t been able to talk with a lot people because we had interviews all day,” she said from the Marrakech Film Festival, where she is on-hand to present her Cannes award-winning film.

“It’s almost too good to be true,” she told Variety. “At the end of the day it’s a small film that we made ourselves. It’s really homemade, so it’s a big achievement for everyone who worked on the film, and for every actor who was in it.”

“Each one of the actors in the film is not a professional actor; they’re almost playing themselves and giving voice to the voiceless, in a way,” she continued. “They’re representing these invisible communities. The film is trying to convey their voice, to be a vehicle for their voice, so that it resonates louder and louder. Nominations allow this to happen; they allow the problem to be more out there and helps shed the light on this issue, specifically on children’s rights. I hope that issue will have an even larger exposure now.”

Related

Though gratified with her film’s success, Labaki was shocked and troubled to learn that hers was one of only two female-directed films to be nominated in any non-acting category.

“It’s a little bit strange,” she said. “It makes me proud, in a way, but at the same time that’s a big surprise. I mean, how come? There were a lot of amazing films done by women this year.”

From its Cannes berth — where it competed for the Palme d’Or alongside only two other films from female directors, and won the jury prize – onward, “Capernaum” has been released in a year where concerns about the film industry’s gender imbalance have reached a fever pitch.

“It’s very frustrating to see that women are not well-represented,” said Labaki. “But I’m very positive at the same time. Movements like Time’s Up and #MeToo are putting the problems out there and creating conversations about the issues, and that’s really how the healing process starts. Because women are speaking up now, I think we won’t be talking about these issues in a few years. It’s no longer a taboo subject, we’re no longer settling for just being frustrated.”

The filmmaker forcefully responded to her film’s critics, specifically those who contend that the neo-realist tearjerker overemphasizes the hardships facing its young characters.

“I wanted to depict the situation as it really is, and the truth is, it’s far worse than what I showed in the film,” Labaki said. “The people who used phrases like ‘misery porn’ and things like that, should confront a reality that is far harsher than the one shown in the film.”

“Critics’ points of view can be one thing today and be very different in a few years,” she said. “Today, the trend is detachment. Cool reserve is almost the fashion of the day. What does reserve really mean? It means to restrain our emotions, to deprive ourselves of our bodies’ natural responses. For me it’s important to stir the audiences’ emotions, because I want the viewers to want to help these kids. Afterwards, people are perfectly right to criticize the film for what it is and tries to do.”

A popular actress as well, Labaki will soon topline the film “1982.” Set during the 1982 Siege of Beirut, the film will mark the feature directing debut of Lebanese producer Oualid Mouaness, who developed the project at the Sundance Institute.

Though she remains a box-office draw in her native country, the Golden Globe nominee knows where her true passions lie. “I think of myself more as a director than as an actress,” concluded Labaki. “But I do like to perform and express myself in different ways, and I’ll keep on doing so, provided I can find interesting roles.”

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Film

  • Nadine Labaki (Director, Co-Writer)New York Special

    'Capernaum' Director Nadine Labaki Responds to Globes Nomination

    Marking the first-ever nod for the Lebanese filmmaker and only the second for her home country, “Capernaum” director Nadine Labaki didn’t have much time to celebrate when she learned of her film’s Golden Globe nomination for foreign-language picture on Thursday. “I haven’t been able to talk with a lot people because we had interviews all [...]

  • The Bureau French TV Show

    'The Bureau' Director Laila Marrakchi Unveils New Feature Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

    High-profile Paris-based Moroccan filmmaker Laila Marrakchi (“Rock the Casbah,” “Marock”) is partnering up with Backup Films (“Donnybrook”) and Alexandre Aja (“The Hills Have Eyes”) on “My Sister Lives on the Mantelpiece,” her long-gestating English-language project based on Annabel Pitcher’s bestselling novel. The book has been translated into more than 20 languages and has earned many [...]

  • Thailand’s Yongyoot Thongkongtoon Talks ‘Bad Genius’

    Thailand’s Yongyoot Thongkongtoon on ‘Bad Genius’ and Digital Disruption

    Yongyoot Thongkongtoon, the Thai film director who enjoys a cult international following, says the film industry in his native Thailand is not in healthy condition. His critique emerged this week as part of a freewheeling in-conversation event at the Singapore International Film Festival. “In Thailand, in terms of the movie business, it is not healthy [...]

  • Globes Embrace Jason Blum Projects

    Jason Blum Earns Golden Globe Nods for 'BlacKkKlansman,' 'Sharp Objects'

    Jason Blum scored at the Golden Globe nominations on Thursday. The super producer’s projects picked up seven nominations, including a best motion picture, drama nod for “BlacKkKlansman” and a best limited series nod for HBO’s “Sharp Objects.” “It’s been a great morning for us,” Blum told Variety. “At Blumhouse, we focus on making relevant stories that [...]

  • Sales Agents Highlight Importance of Marrakech’s

    Sales Agents Highlight Importance of Marrakech’s Atlas Workshops

    Ten leading European sales agents attended the first edition of Marrakech Film Festival’s Atlas Workshops. In interviews with Variety the executives emphasized the importance of this new industry event, which will help leverage the importance of Marrakech as a key industry hub for Arab and African filmmakers. Films Boutique’s Gabor Greiner said that the workshops [...]

  • Maura Tierney Fashion

    'Beautiful Boy's' Maura Tierney Remembers Red Carpet Triumphs

    Before portraying the stepmom to a drug-addicted young man in “Beautiful Boy,” Maura Tierney asked the real Karen Barbour how she and her husband survived it. “She said, ‘Nobody freaked out at the same time,’” Tierney recalls. Relying on a partnership is how the Globe winner, a “basic dresser,” approaches fashion. “You get into a [...]

  • Netflix headquarters

    Fox Film Producer Kira Goldberg Headed to Netflix

    20th Century Fox Film producer Kira Goldberg is departing the West Los Angeles lot leading up to Disney’s upcoming takeover of the studio. Goldberg, who has a long-standing relationship with departing Fox Film CEO Stacey Snider, is moving to a production role in Netflix’s original film group, two individuals familiar with the transition told Variety. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad