Cannes’ Animation Title ‘Another Day of Life’ Sails to Foreign Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Indie Sales has scored key deals on its critically acclaimed animated feature “Another Day of Life,” rolling off its world premiere as a special screening at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Paris-based sales company, which is hosting a gala screening of “Another Day of Life” today June 12 at the Annecy Animation Festival, has sold the film to France (Gebeka Films), U.K. (Atlitude Films), Italy (I Wonder Pictures), Scandinavia & Baltic States (Edge Entertainment), Portugal (Midas Filmes) and China (Jushi Films).

“Another Day of Life” chronicles the graphic, harrowing and near-hallucinatory experiences during the 1975 Angolan civil war that drove Polish war correspondent Ryszard Kapuściński to write the book that forged his literary reputation. The richly-layered film mixes animation, live-action cutaways, archive footage and contemporary interviews.

“‘Another Day of Life’ is a unique, beautifully-crafted film and a great European co-production. We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Indie Sales after the enormous success of ‘My Life as a Zucchini,” said Marc Bonny, head of acquisitions at France’s Gebeka Films.

Deals were previously closed for Spain (Golem Distribución), Poland (Next Film), Germany (Pandora) and Benelux (Periscoop Films).

“Another Day of Life” was produced by animation companies in Poland (Platige Films), Spain (Kanaki Films), Belgium (Walking the Dog), Germany (Wüste Film, Animationfabrik) and Hungary (Puppetworks).

The film will bow theatrically starting this fall.