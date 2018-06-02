Film Republic Adds ‘Aleksi’ to Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based boutique film sales outlet Film Republic has added Barbara Vekaric’s “Aleksi” to it slate. The company has unveiled a promo for the film, which is wrapping post-production.

The Croatian-Serbian co-production features Tihana Lazovic, who appeared in 2015 Un Certain Regard Jury Prize winner “Zvizdan” (The High Sun). She was selected by European Film Promotion as a Shooting Star at the Berlin Film Festival in 2016.

“Aleksi” tells the story of a post-graduate who returns home to help out on her parents’ vineyard on an idyllic Dalmatian island. A millennial in pursuit of a career abroad, she wastes away her summer indulging in parties and the night life the island has to offer, until she must face up to her responsibilities.

It is one of a number of films in Film Republic’s lineup that are female-centric. More than 60% of the slate comprises films by female directors — and about the same for female producers — “many of which telling very different stories” to those the company normally sells in the market, sales executive Viktorija Cook says. “The ratio isn’t deliberate, it’s grown organically at the company, because we’ve always had a soft spot for edgy or daring titles.”

Other recent titles include Hadas Ben Aroya’s “People That Are Not Me,” about a young woman exploring the Tel Aviv’s dating scene after a break up, and Tereza Nvotova’s “Filthy” — about a 17-year-old girl trying to cope after she is raped by her teacher.

Tonia Mishiali’s “Pause,” another female-driven first feature, tells the story of a menopausal woman who dreams up ways to kill her abusive husband.

“Girl in Flight — La Fuga” is the story of 11-year-old Silvia, whose life at home is consumed by her mother’s clinical depression. When no one will take the time to fulfill her dream to visit Rome, she runs away, determined to see it for herself.

Olga Baillif’s “Around Luisa” is about a 40-year-old singer whose life is disturbed by the sudden reappearance of her father, who she has not seen since childhood. Lead actress Pieta Brown and co-star Bertrand Belin have released more than 10 albums combined, including critical hit “The Cool.”

Batbayar Chogsom’s “Out of Paradise” is also being presented at the market. The feature follows a young nomadic couple from the Mongolian Steppe who must venture to the capital, Ulaanbaatar, to seek medical help due to a complicated pregnancy. Without any official documents, they are unable to cover the hospital fees, and sign up to a local karaoke contest to try their luck for the prize money.