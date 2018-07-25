Canal Plus Acquires Israeli Adoption Drama ‘Miguel’ (EXCLUSIVE)

French pay TV group Canal Plus has acquired rights to Daphna Levin’s critically acclaimed Israeli drama “Miguel” which world premiered at Canneseries Festival in April.

Sold by ADD Content, “Miguel” won the special performance prize for best ensemble cast at Canneseries.

“Miguel” was written by Tom Salama and Levin (“In Treatment”) and produced by David Mandil’s Movie Plus Productions for Israeli broadcaster HOT.

The drama tells the story of Tom, a Guatemala-set drama about Tom, a gay man who is determined to fulfill his dream of adopting a child. The series follows Tom as he lands in Guatemala and adopts Miguel, a five-year-old orphan who stubbornly refuses to embrace his new life. 16 years later, when Miguel travels to Guatemala to search for his biological mother, Tom does everything he can to prevent Miguel from finding out a secret he has been hiding from him for all this time.

The cast is headlined by Ran Danker (“Eyes Wide Open”), Raul Mendez (“Sense8,””Narcos”), Aviv Carmi, Omer Ben David and Miguelito Sojuel.

Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, founder and head of International at ADD Content said Canal Plus was the series’s first international broadcast partner. “The series has an impressive cast, fantastic creative team and a captivating story – and we are proud to be bringing it to a global audience,” added Lichtenstein.

Yoram Mokady, HOT’s VP of content, described “Miguel” as “an important, brave and relevant drama.”

Canal Plus’s recent series acquisitions include Phoebe Waller Bridge’s “Killing Eve” which also competed at Canneseries, as well as “Babylone Berlin” and “The Day.”

ADD Content, a global content creation, distribution and talent management agency based in Israel, boasts a slate of over 150 titles, including “Fauda.”