You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Breaking Glass Pictures Acquires North American Rights to ‘Carga’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Wide Management

Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired North American rights to Bruno Gascon’s high-concept feature debut “Carga,” a human trafficking thriller with Polish star Michalina Olszanska, Victor Norte and Sara Sampiao.

Shot in English, Russian and Portuguese, “Carga” is being represented in international markets by Paris-based company Wide Management.

Olszanska headlines the film as a woman searching for a better life who gets caught in a dangerous web of human trafficking after crossing paths with a truck driver. “(“Carga”) paints the situation of vulnerable yet fiercely strong women, who are compelled into service for commercial sex through force, fraud and coercion,” said Wide Management’s head of sales Danya Hannah who negotiated the deal with Breaking Glass CEO Rich Wolff.

Richard Ross, co-president of Breaking Glass, said the film was “intense, harrowing and genuinely suspenseful.”

“Gascon’s superb feature debut tells a contemporary tale of survival in the harsh world of sex trafficking,” Ross added.

Gascon said that when he wrote Carga’s script, he “wanted to approach the material with sensitivity, and for the film to be human and realistic.”

“We’re really proud and happy with Carga’s journey,” said producer Joana Domingues. “Our company’s focus is to work with talented directors like Bruno Gascon in films that can make a difference, and Carga is for sure one of those movies.”

The movie was produced by Joana Domingues at Caracol Studios, and executive produced by Tim Vieira and Hugo Mendonca.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • 'Carga' To Be Released in North

    Breaking Glass Pictures Acquires North American Rights to 'Carga' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired North American rights to Bruno Gascon’s high-concept feature debut “Carga,” a human trafficking thriller with Polish star Michalina Olszanska, Victor Norte and Sara Sampiao. Shot in English, Russian and Portuguese, “Carga” is being represented in international markets by Paris-based company Wide Management. Olszanska headlines the film as a woman searching […]

  • DF-25953 – L-R: Joe Mazzello (John

    Box Office: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' to Break Free With $46 Million Debut

    Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired North American rights to Bruno Gascon’s high-concept feature debut “Carga,” a human trafficking thriller with Polish star Michalina Olszanska, Victor Norte and Sara Sampiao. Shot in English, Russian and Portuguese, “Carga” is being represented in international markets by Paris-based company Wide Management. Olszanska headlines the film as a woman searching […]

  • Trautmann

    German Sales Agents Surf on Title Wave

    Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired North American rights to Bruno Gascon’s high-concept feature debut “Carga,” a human trafficking thriller with Polish star Michalina Olszanska, Victor Norte and Sara Sampiao. Shot in English, Russian and Portuguese, “Carga” is being represented in international markets by Paris-based company Wide Management. Olszanska headlines the film as a woman searching […]

  • Hear Me

    Korean Film Council and Local Companies Aim for Fair Trade in the Movie Business

    Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired North American rights to Bruno Gascon’s high-concept feature debut “Carga,” a human trafficking thriller with Polish star Michalina Olszanska, Victor Norte and Sara Sampiao. Shot in English, Russian and Portuguese, “Carga” is being represented in international markets by Paris-based company Wide Management. Olszanska headlines the film as a woman searching […]

  • The Negotiation

    Big Movies Saturate Korean Cinemas Over Holiday, Damaging the Box Office

    Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired North American rights to Bruno Gascon’s high-concept feature debut “Carga,” a human trafficking thriller with Polish star Michalina Olszanska, Victor Norte and Sara Sampiao. Shot in English, Russian and Portuguese, “Carga” is being represented in international markets by Paris-based company Wide Management. Olszanska headlines the film as a woman searching […]

  • Vincent Cassel/Olga Kurylenko Starrer 'The Emperor

    Gaumont's 'The Emperor of Paris' Pre-Sells to International Markets (EXCLUSIVE)

    Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired North American rights to Bruno Gascon’s high-concept feature debut “Carga,” a human trafficking thriller with Polish star Michalina Olszanska, Victor Norte and Sara Sampiao. Shot in English, Russian and Portuguese, “Carga” is being represented in international markets by Paris-based company Wide Management. Olszanska headlines the film as a woman searching […]

  • Flare Film Continues Global Production Focus

    Flare Film Continues Global Production Focus With Drama 'Avalanche'

    Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired North American rights to Bruno Gascon’s high-concept feature debut “Carga,” a human trafficking thriller with Polish star Michalina Olszanska, Victor Norte and Sara Sampiao. Shot in English, Russian and Portuguese, “Carga” is being represented in international markets by Paris-based company Wide Management. Olszanska headlines the film as a woman searching […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad